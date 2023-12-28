Map out your New Year's Eve celebrations in Mumbai with this handy guide

If you are looking to welcome the new year in style, here is a curated list of places to head to for New Year's Eve Celebrations in Mumbai

Image for representational purposes only. Photo Courtesy: iStock

Step into the New Year's Eve Celebrations in Mumbai

Indulge in a culinary feast at Hillview Cafe with unlimited access to gourmet dishes in an expansive buffet and premium beverages, ensuring a delightful experience for your palate. Immerse in the enchanting melodies of live band, and thunderous countdown with DJ creating a captivating atmosphere for a night of celebration and joy.

Not only this, guests can also enjoy a luxurious and seamless New Years’ experience with the exclusive Stay Package at Marriott Executive Apartments Navi Mumbai. Elevate your celebration and make the most out of the night with our comprehensive accommodation offer.

Where: Marriott Executive Apartments Navi Mumbai

Price: On request

Reservations: Mukesh Kumar (+91 99205 06099)

Dance the night away

Head for an extraordinary night with music that goes on till the wee hours, where the atmosphere is set aglow with lip-smacking food and a wide array of culinary delights. Immerse yourself in the celebration with unlimited servings of premium alcohol and delicious cocktails, all available at long, fully stocked bars for your convenience.

Explore multiple zones, each offering unlimited options and dance the night away on massive dance floors. The beats will be curated by DJ Sandesh, ensuring a night of continuous grooving.

Where: Larrikin

Price: Rs 5,000 onwards

Reservations: 9167666609/9167666610

Speakeasy's Neo Noir New Year's Eve Celebrations in Mumbai

PCO presents the glamour of old-world mystery that seamlessly blends with the excitement of the present. Explore shadowy corners and encounter mysterious characters as the night unfolds in cinematic charm.

Bid farewell to the year in style with sparkling toasts at midnight, accompanied by the finest bubbly. DJ Krishna, a crowd favourite, sets the rhythm of the night, creating an atmosphere of pure bliss. Revel in the open-air ambiance, featuring a cool night breeze and a panoramic view of the starlit sky, providing the perfect backdrop for an enchanting evening.

Indulge in the artistry of mixology with craft cocktails and savour delectable culinary delights that will tantalise your taste buds.

Where: PCO, Lower Parel

Price: Rs. 7,500/- onwards

Reservations: 9920055588

Shake a leg to a special DJ’s tunes

Immerse yourself in the unique vibes of both outlets, where YAZU offers pulsating rhythms by the in-house DJ with commercial and Bollywood hits, while Juliette boasts an extra layer of excitement with a special guest artist joining the in-house DJ.

Revel in the contrasting yet harmonious atmospheres at both locations, each offering a limited but exclusive menu featuring absolute specials. Your entry grants you Indus currency notes, providing the flexibility to redeem your unforgettable experience at either YAZU or Juliette.

The celebration extends till 3 AM, ensuring a night filled with joy and memorable moments. Experience the best of both worlds.

Where: Juliette and Yazu

Price: Rs. 3,500/- onwards

Reservations: 9324594718

Bid farewell to 2023 in style with New Year's Eve Celebrations in Mumbai

Step into the grandest New Year's Eve celebration meticulously curated to feature the sensational beats of DJ Sumeet. Embrace the dynamic entry into 2024 amidst a spectacle of unparalleled production, enchanting decor and mesmerising lights that set the perfect stage.

Dance the night away to an eclectic mix of hip-hop, commercial and Bollywood tunes that promise an unforgettable experience. Elevate your celebration with the all-new delectable food menu, carefully crafted to tantalise taste buds.

Additionally, savour specially curated cocktails by expert mixologist Rohit Makwana, ensuring that you welcome 2024 in true style.

Where: 145 Cafe & Bar

Price: Rs. 4,000/- onwards

Reservations: 9167944193