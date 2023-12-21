Ring in the New Year with these chef-recommended classic cocktails and delicious dishes

Hosting a house party this New Year’s Eve? Food is an intrinsic factor you cannot treat lightly, especially if you have foodie friends. Fret not, we got your back. From cocktails, and appetisers to desserts, we share recipes of dishes you can serve your guests

If you are planning on throwing a house party for your friends and family, and wish to make it a memorable one, getting food choices right is paramount. Photo Courtesy: iStock

With New Year just days away, it is time to put in motion all preparations for the party For a memorable party, getting food choices right is paramount Mid-day Online reached out to chefs who recommend dishes that you can serve your guests

On New Year’s Eve, there is hardly any restaurant or even a hotel available to dine. Besides, almost every eatery including cafes, clubs as well as fine dining usually hikes their prices. This comes in the way of our New Year’s celebration. As a solution, many today prefer either hosting or attending house parties. Attending a house party is not just economical but is also a great way to kickstart your new year in the presence of your loved ones.



The countdown for 2024 has already begun. With the new year just 10 days away, it is time to put in motion all the preparations for the celebration. If you are planning on throwing a house party for your friends and family, and wish to make it a memorable one, getting food choices right is paramount.



To get you the right options that ensure a perfect blend of flavours, Mid-day Online reached out to chefs who recommend dishes — from cocktails to desserts, that are best to be served at house parties.



Let Me Get Some

This cocktail is a great way to incorporate seasonal fruit in party cocktails to compliment the winter season with New Year’s celebrations.



Ingredients:

Fresh orange chunks - quantity as desired

Fresh basil leaves - a handful

Homemade orange puree - 1 cup

Top-up ginger ale - as needed



Method:

1. In a cocktail shaker, combine fresh orange chunks, fresh basil leaves, and homemade orange puree, and top up with ginger ale.

2. Muddle and shake all the ingredients thoroughly with ice for optimal flavour infusion.

3. Using a double strain, carefully pour the mixture into a coupe glass.

4. Garnish the cocktail with a twist of orange peel and a few fresh basil leaves.



Raise your glass and enjoy the refreshing and vibrant taste of the Let Me Get Some cocktail.



Recipe by Ciel Bistro, Andheri



Brown Butter Old Fashioned Cocktail

This cocktail is sure to elevate the senses giving cocktail enthusiasts a fresh twist.



Ingredients for the cocktail:

Brown buttered whiskey - 50 ml

Christmas syrup - 1 tsp

Ice cubes - as required



To make Brown Buttered Whiskey



Ingredients:

Unsalted Butter - 150 gm

Whiskey - 600 ml