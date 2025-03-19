The festival is bringing the film to the big screen before the world gets to catch it when it releases worldwide in theatres on April 11

Since its premiere at the 2024 Venice Film Festival, ‘One To One: John & Yoko’ has garnered critical acclaim playing at Telluride, London and Sundance Film Festivals, Photo Courtesy: File pic

Listen to this article Marking its Asia Premiere, Red Lorry Film Festival to show 'One To One: John & Yoko' as grand finale x 00:00

BookMyShow will showcase the Asia premiere of the highly acclaimed documentary 'One To One: John & Yoko' following the most famous couple of the 20th century, as the closing film for the second edition of Red Lorry Film Festival, taking place from March 21 to 23 this weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the heart of the story are The One to One Concerts, John Lennon’s only full-length performances after The Beatles, where he was joined by Yoko Ono, The Plastic Ono Band, Elephant’s Memory and some special guests. With remixed concert audio produced by their only son, musician Sean Ono Lennon, the film showcases newly restored and transferred footage, along with a treasure trove of previously unseen and unheard personal archives, including phone calls and home movies recorded by John and Yoko themselves.

‘One To One: John & Yoko’ is an intimate, revelatory documentary that explores the creative partnership and love story going behind the curtains of the most influential couple and iconic artists, John Lennon and Yoko Ono. Directed by acclaimed filmmakers Kevin Macdonald and Sam Rice-Edwards, the film illuminates the couple's artistic collaboration, activism and profound impact on music and culture. The documentary provides unprecedented access to Yoko Ono's personal archives, revealing intimate moments between the iconic couple during their most creative period. It meticulously chronicles their artistic journey, peace activism and the creation of some of their most influential work.

Red Lorry Film Festival is bringing ‘One to One: John & Yoko’ to the big screen before the world gets to catch it when it releases worldwide in theatres on April 11.

The recently released trailer has already seen a lot of online chatter. It sees a segment that captures John Lennon’s true essence as it goes, “How would you like to be remembered?” a reporter asks Lennon at one point. “Just as two lovers,” he responds.

Since its premiere at the 2024 Venice Film Festival, ‘One To One: John & Yoko’ has garnered critical acclaim playing at Telluride, London and Sundance Film Festivals amongst others. Critics have hailed it as "a masterful portrait of love and artistic genius" and "the definitive documentary on two of the 20th century's most influential artists.”.

On his documentary making its Asia premiere at Red Lorry Film Festival, Director, Kevin MacDonald commented, “Bringing 'One To One: John & Yoko' to Red Lorry Film Festival as the closing film is incredibly meaningful. This documentary represents years of meticulous restoration and historical research, allowing audiences to experience this pivotal moment in music history with unprecedented clarity."

Co-director Sam Rice-Edwards added, “Closing Red Lorry Film Festival with 'One To One: John & Yoko’ is a great honor. Focusing down on a particular time and place, we hope the film reveals a larger truth capturing something rare - the raw creative energy between two revolutionary artists at a crucial point in their lives and careers.”

Ashish Saksena, Festival Director, Red Lorry Film Festival and COO - Cinemas, BookMyShow, expressed his excitement about the festival's closing film, "We are thrilled to bring 'One To One: John & Yoko' to Indian audiences as the closing film at this year's Red Lorry Film Festival. This documentary represents everything our festival stands for – bold artistic vision, cultural significance, and stories that transcend boundaries. The film's exploration of John and Yoko's creative partnership resonates deeply with our mission to celebrate cinema that challenges and inspires and there could not have been a more fitting closure to the festival than this piece of art."

Decades later, John and Yoko’s legacy is still visible, audible and inspiring to audiences. Don’t miss out on the chance to revel in the best of global cinema; mark your calendars and prepare for an unforgettable cinematic journey. Book tickets exclusively on BookMyShow, starting at just Rs. 750/.

This year’s festival lineup, including award-winning titles like ‘Anora’ and ‘The Last Showgirl’, classics like ‘Pretty Woman’, ‘Karz’ and ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’, and titles premiering in India fresh from Berlin, promises a breathtaking exploration of world cinema, with Red Lorry Film Festival: Take 2 in Mumbai and an exciting debut chapter, Red Lorry Film Festival: Parallel Verse, in one of India’s most movie loving cities, Hyderabad scheduled from March 21st to 23rd, 2025 in Mumbai and Hyderabad.