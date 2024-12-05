Maroon 5 performed for the very first time in India in Mumbai at Mahalaxmi Racecourse. Fans have waited for years for the American band to come here and they left no stone unturned to produce an electrifying performance

It may have been a Tuesday but Maroon 5 made sure Mumbaikars were treated to a fabulous performance at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse. Coming to India for the very first time, the band's lead vocalist and frontman Adam Levine rightfully apologised for taking so long, but made up for it with a mesmerising performance.

Going shirtless in no time, he had many swooning, but not without his magical vocals. The band started with Ane electrifying performance of 'Animal' that soon translated into 'Memories' and even 'Girls Like You', among others.

Brought to India by BookMyShow Live, and sponsored by Black and White Ginger Ale, it was a complete treat for every fan, who has ever listened to the band since they started out close to three decades ago. If anything, the band even recognised some of their biggest fans including Suman, who came on stage, and presented a bouquet. They also recognised Darshan Magdum, who they have seen perform their songs on the internet. While it took them many years to come here, they have promised two more shows soon.

Mid-day.com spoke to fans to get their reactions of the first ever concert and here's what they had to say:

Shweta Mehrotra, publicist

It was an electrifying performance! What an evening! And Adam Levine losing that shirt? Divine. He really had the audience gripped, grooving and singing alongside. Hands down this was definitely one of the best gigs in recent times. The songs set was on point. The sound was great. Overall it was really well organised. The crowd went Aww when Levine said, “I’m sorry for coming down so late”. Well, better now than when U2 are almost done and dusted (pun intended).

Komal Lath, entrepreneur

Maroon 5 was nostalgia and Adam Levine didn’t only sing…he had the crowd swooning and dancing to every lyric, beat and move! The band and their performance has given us happy dancing memories and moving like Jagger

Shanice Ferreira, pianist

Who knows what took them (Maroon 5) so long to get here, but better late than never. I have been listening to Maroon 5 music for years now and it was a treat to watch them live. Adam's voice has always amazed me with his high vocal range. P.J. Morton lit up the stage with his exceptional skills on the keys. Being a singer-pianist, this was an inspiration.