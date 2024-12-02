Joey Tempest, Europe's lead vocalist said it's incredible that the band's music has reached this far corner of the world before adding, "I recall our frantic fans in 1988, and we're excited to experience the same energy here"

Europe ended the two-day festival after performances on the second day by Restless Desire, Shanka Tribe and Indus Creed. Photo Courtesy: Meghalaya Tourism

Me Gong Festival 2024: Swedish band Europe performs in India after 36 years, says 'visit to Garo Hills will inspire our future lyrics'

The fourth edition of the Me•Gong Festival 2024 came to a close with a trailblazing performance by the renowned European rock band, Europe. The event was graced by the presence of Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma.

The chief minister welcomed the band Europe and other performers to Meghalaya and Garo Hills. He mentioned that many people in the state and the entire Northeast region had grown up listening to their songs, and it was a dream come true for many. Sangma also noted that the region had a strong influence of rock music from the 80s and 90s, and that the Me•Gong Festival had attracted a large number of fans from across the country.

“We're thrilled to perform at Me•Gong Festival in Garo Hills, it's incredible that our music has reached this far corner of the world,” said Joey Tempest, Europe's lead vocalist. “I recall our frantic fans in 1988, and we're excited to experience the same energy here. This visit to Garo Hills will undoubtedly inspire our future lyrics,” he added.

Tempest praised the breathtaking landscape of Garo Hills. “This band is still one of the best on the planet, and our impact continues to be huge.” With conviction, he declared, "Music will never die! Rock music lives on, underlying everything.” In a lighthearted moment, Tempest quipped, “Garo Hills meets Gora (White)!”

The two-day festival, which began on November 29 witnessed a massive turnout of over thousands of people on the first day alone. The first day featured captivating performances by singer Gajendra Verma, India-based rock band Euphoria, and DJ Udita Goswami.

The second day of the event included the Meghalaya Grassroot Music Project (MGMP) stage which featured local talents like Sans the Clothes, Wangkimit, Strange Origins, and Ahaia. The evening performances by Restless Desire, Shanka Tribe, Indus Creed, and Europe got the audience in lakhs jumping.

The Me•Gong Festival upholds the rich cultural heritage of the Garo community. The event featured handloom and handicraft exhibitions with demonstrations from local artisans weaving traditional Garo attire and a culinary showcase of authentic Garo food such as Panta Bhaat, Nakham Bitchi, and Wak Pura. Sessions and workshops where visitors learned traditional Garo weaving techniques and crafted items like bamboo baskets and beaded necklaces were also available.

Furthering the festival’s commitment to environmental sustainability, there was a strong implementation of eco-friendly practices, including eco-friendly waste disposal bins and plastic-free zone. Additionally, promotion of local materials and ingredients in exhibitions and the food court was focused alongside a collaboration with local environmental organisations for tree-planting initiatives during the event.