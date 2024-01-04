British rapper and producer Mathangi Arulpragasam, better known as M.I.A, was recently in India to perform at the NH7 Weekender in Pune in December. In an interview with mid-day.com, she talks about her visit to India, being a female artist, falling in love with India songs, and South Indian food

Including 'Time Traveller', M.I.A is known for several hits like ‘Paper Planes’ and ‘Bad Girls’. Photo Courtesy: Bacardi NH7 Weekender

Listen to this article M.I.A: During Covid, no other music hit that sweet spot for comfort and connection like Indian music x 00:00

At a time when her 2022 song ‘Time Traveller’ is doing the rounds on Instagram reels, British rapper and producer M.I.A has had a busy December in India. The artist, who has a career spanning over two decades, was in the country in Pune to perform at Bacardi NH7 Weekender, two months after she briefly visited the country. While the artist has roots in Sri Lanka, her mother and siblings briefly moved to Chennai, to escape the Sri Lankan Civil War, and that is probably why India somewhere does feel like home.

During her visit, she was also part of an interesting line-up on the second day of the three-day festival that saw only female artists perform, whether that turns the tide to get more women the stage as compared to male artists is to be seen this year. However, Mathangi "Maya" Arulpragasam, better known by her stage name, M.I.A, took the opportunity to perform her heart out.

While she considers herself unknown in the country, the artist, who is known for several hits like ‘Paper Planes’, ‘Bad Girls’ and has seen that change during her visit this time around when girls discover her music and realise it has been there for over two decades, which helps her connect with them like never before.

In an interview with mid-day.com, M.I.A spoke about her visit to India and sharing the stage with other female artists in an all-women lineup. The British artist also spoke about the evolution of her music over the last 20 years, the influence of the Covid-19 pandemic, and how it opened her up to Indian music.

Here are edited excerpts:

Were you excited to be here and performing in India?

I was excited to be in India and perform here because usually when I come to India, I have to convince them about who I am and nobody really knows me here, which is fine. I am flying under the radar here, which is cool. There is this luxury in being a bit of an unknown, you know?

But then, I started noticing something when I came back. Especially with the girls discovering my music, it's like this whole new world opening up for them. They stumble upon my tunes, and suddenly, they are exposed to something for the first time. And when they dig a bit, they realise I have been at this for 20 years. I have managed to build this interesting fanbase here – it is kind of special.

This is the first time it's an all-female headlined festival in India. How did you feel about that?

Wow, that was pretty epic. That is really showing the times. About 20 years ago, when I came and said, ‘Hey, I'm doing music’, it was only a handful of people that really got that and said, ‘Wow, you're doing something visionary! Really pioneering stuff.' At the time the music industry was so heavily influenced by the film industry. It was a bit of a wild ride, especially in India.

But now, thanks to social media, individuality has taken centre stage. Women are more empowered, using their own voices, having ideas about what they want to do and be. It is like they're manifesting their own destinies. And being a part of that, yeah, it feels like a powerful symbol of change.

How have you seen your music evolve over the last two decades that you have been active?

I think it has like I have evolved. It is kind of the way I see it. The music is like your sketches of the world and I, like your drawings, but you as a person have to evolve and then look at what kind of drawings come out.

What are you currently working on? Are you inspired by Indian sounds?

Absolutely, I have been deeply, deeply inspired by Indian music, especially during the crazy times of Covid. It is like no other music was hitting that sweet spot for comfort and connection like Indian music did. There is this whole new realm of sounds that just align with every aspect of my thinking.

In a way, Covid kind of pushed me to keep evolving, to awaken to new vibes and perspectives. And Indian music, it is like this vast treasure trove of elements that just keeps on educating and resonating with me.

Can fans expect an album anytime soon?

Maybe.

What is on your to-do list to explore in India? Do you have a favourite Indian dish?

South Indian food. There is nothing that tops South Indian food. I have never been to Bengaluru, so I am interested in connecting to that side of India.