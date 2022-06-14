Mid-day brings home the prestigious ‘Best Use of Audio’ Award at INMA 2022

Mid-day’s popular podcasts The Bombay Film Story and Mumbai Cricket Podcast won ‘Best Use of Audio’ award at the Global Media Awards, announced by the International Newspaper Marketing Association

Mid-day's podcasts The Bombay Film Story and Mumbai Cricket Podcast won ‘Best Use of Audio’ award at the Global Media Awards

Mid-day has won the coveted ‘Best Use of Audio’ award at the Global Media Awards for its entertainment and sports podcasts, The Bombay Film Story and Mumbai Cricket Podcast. Announced by the International Newspaper Marketing Association (INMA) on June 9, the legacy awards have been presented since 1937, and rewards best practices and innovation in news media. In 2022, INMA received 854 entries from 252 news brands (digital, radio, newspaper, magazine, and television media) across 46 countries.

Mid-day has been synonymous with Mumbai for over four decades and has been one of the most trusted and credible sources of journalism for the city. Keeping in line with Mid-day’s tagline of ‘Made In Mumbai’, cricket and Bollywood themed podcasts seemed to be the ideal themes to take on as they ventured into the arena of podcasts.

Hosted by film-critic, author, and Mid-day’s entertainment editor, Mayank Shekhar, ‘The Bombay Film Story’ is a podcast series that narrates stories about people, Bombay and cinema, from some of its old chroniclers along with people who have been on the side lines, or at the centre. They have observed it over several decades and have their own stories to tell. The guests range from old-timer journalists, producers, raconteurs, writers to actors, and extremely familiar but relatively forgotten names – Sham Kaushal, Ram Gopal Varma, Neena Gupta, Paintal, Ravi K. Chandran, Ranjeet, Kabir Bedi.

Mumbai Cricket Podcast with acclaimed sports journalist, author, and Mid-day’s sports editor, Clayton Murzello traces the legacy of cricket in Mumbai through stories of those who have helped shaped it. The podcast series is the only one to focus solely on cricket in Mumbai, and has hosted guests ranging from coaches, selectors and experts who continue to follow the fortunes of Mumbai cricket from afar. Salil Ankola, Amol Muzumdar, Raju Kulkarni, Suru Nayak, Vighnesh Shahane, are Zubin Bharucha have shared unheard of anecdotes from their heydays.

Both these podcasts were launched in 2021 with the idea of using new technology in audio form, while doing what we do best – churning quality content about #AllThingsMumbai – in this case specifically for Bollywood, since Mumbai is the entertainment capital of the country, and also of cricket fanatics. Mumbai’s rich cricketing history permeates the atmosphere every time a competitive match is played at its many maidans and gymkhanas. Its 41 Ranji Trophy titles are a testament to the city’s love for the game and its prowess has managed to produce some of the most notable stars in Indian cricket.

Through radio, print, website, and social media, The Bombay Film Story with Mayank Shekhar reached 351.8 million, while Mid-day's Mumbai Cricket Podcast with Clayton Murzello reached 311.4 million.