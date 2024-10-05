Breaking News
Mid-Day Explains | What does SC’s recent ruling on child pornography mean for children’s safety in India?

Premium

05 October,2024
Raaina Jain | raaina.jain@mid-day.com

Top

The Supreme Court of India recently delivered a landmark ruling, suggesting renaming the term ‘Child Pornography’ in the POCSO Act to ‘Child Sexual Exploitative and Abuse Material’, and broadening the scope of offence for ‘possession of such material. Experts explain these changes and the significance they hold

Mid-Day Explains | What does SC’s recent ruling on child pornography mean for children’s safety in India?

Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: istock

Key Highlights

  1. Recently, the SC extended the scope of what is considered an offence under POCSO, IT Acts
  2. The bench also called for a law replacing `child pornography` with a term `CSEAM`
  3. While it is a landmark legal decision aimed at protecting children, there are loopholes

Trigger warning: Mentions of sexual exploitation and abuse



