The Supreme Court of India recently delivered a landmark ruling, suggesting renaming the term ‘Child Pornography’ in the POCSO Act to ‘Child Sexual Exploitative and Abuse Material’, and broadening the scope of offence for ‘possession of such material. Experts explain these changes and the significance they hold
Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: istock
Key Highlights
- Recently, the SC extended the scope of what is considered an offence under POCSO, IT Acts
- The bench also called for a law replacing `child pornography` with a term `CSEAM`
- While it is a landmark legal decision aimed at protecting children, there are loopholes
Trigger warning: Mentions of sexual exploitation and abuse