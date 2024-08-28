People from across the country move to Mumbai for studies or work. However, the basic cost of living in the city has often come under debate. We decode how much money is required to live in Mumbai for students and bachelors

Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: istock

The financial capital of the country is often deemed to be the costliest city to live in India. While it provides many work opportunities, it also presents high expenses, especially in terms of rent. Mumbai is a cosmopolitan hub that attracts students and working professionals from all over the country and abroad.