Ganpati Glamour: How grander idols have become symbols of status

Ganpati Glamour: How grander idols have become symbols of status

Updated on: 16 September,2023 10:58 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Ainie Rizvi | ainie.rizvi@mid-day.com

Girgaum murtikars are witnessing a surge in demand for diamond studs, elaborate draping, sheen fabrics and intricate backdrops for Ganpati idols. Idol makers decode the trend and reveal why there is a growing emphasis on visual impact

Ganpati Glamour: How grander idols have become symbols of status

Adding embellishments and studs on Ganpati idols has become highly popular in recent times. File/Pic


Key Highlights

  1. A rise in demand for idols adorned with expensive jewellery, clothing, and acccessories
  2. People have become particular about the draping styles on Ganesha’s body
  3. The amount of money spent on Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations has surged over the years

The crisscross bylanes of Girgaum have come alive with divine manifestation. The lord of beginnings – Ganesha has traversed celestial realms to personify idols, crafted to perfection. According to Hindu mythology, the 10-day observance starting on September 19, marks a period when he visits his devotees and blesses them with a prosperous dawn.

