Ganpati Glamour: How grander idols have become symbols of status

Girgaum murtikars are witnessing a surge in demand for diamond studs, elaborate draping, sheen fabrics and intricate backdrops for Ganpati idols. Idol makers decode the trend and reveal why there is a growing emphasis on visual impact
Adding embellishments and studs on Ganpati idols has become highly popular in recent times. File/Pic
Key Highlights
- A rise in demand for idols adorned with expensive jewellery, clothing, and acccessories
- People have become particular about the draping styles on Ganesha’s body
- The amount of money spent on Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations has surged over the years
The crisscross bylanes of Girgaum have come alive with divine manifestation. The lord of beginnings – Ganesha has traversed celestial realms to personify idols, crafted to perfection. According to Hindu mythology, the 10-day observance starting on September 19, marks a period when he visits his devotees and blesses them with a prosperous dawn.