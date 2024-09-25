The eight-track album showcases a distinct perspective into Altaf's ascent from struggle to stardom, with stellar guest features from heavyweights such as DIVINE, Sammohit, Loka and Malhan Wala 59

Mumbai-based rap sensation MC Altaf, a well-known figure in India’s burgeoning hip-hop scene has released his highly anticipated debut album ‘Halaat’.



The eight-track compilation launches under the Gully Gang banner, each track offering a distinct perspective into Altaf's ascent from struggle to stardom, with stellar guest features from heavyweights such as DIVINE, Sammohit, Loka and Malhan Wala 59.



The album is a culmination of years of experience and introspection and showcases MC Altaf's unique blend of gritty street beats, poignant lyrics and satirical social commentary. The album delves into the stark realities of life in the streets and offers a window into the Mumbaikar's complex life experiences. Through powerful wordplays and thought-provoking narratives, the rapper offers an authentic glimpse into the struggles and shortcomings of living life as a street hustler.



Growing up in the heart of Dharavi, the 25-year-old artist has defied the odds to become a leading voice in the Indian hip hop revolution. ‘Halaat’, which translates to "condition" or "state of being," perfectly chronicles Altaf's journey from one of Asia's largest slums to the forefront of India's mainstream hip-hop scene. The rapper distills his two-decade plus journey, reflecting on his years of grappling with adversity while honing his artistic flair. For him, it is more than just an album; it's a testament to his resilience, authenticity, grit and ambition, which seamlessly reflects in every verse of this album.



The album features a diverse track list, including introspective verses laid over gritty production, hard-hitting street bangers, smooth autotune-infused trap anthems, and a Gully rap anthem featuring none other than his mentor DIVINE and longtime collaborator Sammohit. It opens with the intro track ‘Halaat’ that paints a vivid picture of his difficult early teen years, recounting his days of selling newspapers to fund his passion for music. Tracks like ‘Humdard’ and 'Hood Poetry’ delve deeper into his family struggles and challenging surroundings. A standout track on the album, ‘Chuke Dekh’ invites listeners to visualise the scars of struggle and perseverance. Accompanied by a visceral music video, the anthemic track is a powerful tribute to the hip-hop culture, offering a glimpse into the lives of underground artists who hail from the streets and yet embarked on a relentless pursuit of dreams.



Reflecting on his debut album which entailed him spending long hours in the studio and trying to rediscover his sound, MC Altaf shares, "I'm incredibly excited to finally share 'Halaat' with the world. With this album, I wanted to narrate authentic stories of the streets, not just the sanitised versions people often hear. This album is as real as it gets, and a testament to my truth. I hope it resonates with listeners and inspires them to overcome challenges and pursue their dreams. I'm grateful to DIVINE, Sammohit, Loka and Mahlan Wala 59 for their contributions, but the core message remains: never forget your roots and never stop striving.”



‘Haalat’ follows MC Altaf's EP ‘Robin Hood’ which dropped in 2023 in collaboration with Sammohit. Earlier this year, he also teamed up with Vijay DK for the socially charged track ‘Title Kya Doon’.



Tracklist

1. Halaat (Intro)

2. Humdard

3. Hood Poetry

4. Underrated AF

5. Suspicious ft. Malhan Wala 59

6. Chuke Dekh ft. DIVINE & Sammohit

7. Chhod Bhai ft. Loka

8. 100 Racks (Outro)

