Mumbai theatre talk: Actor Asmit Pathare’s play ‘Us & Them’ attempts to deconstruct nationalism

Updated on: 12 July,2022 09:41 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sarasvati T | sarasvati.nagesh@mid-day.com

How does one define the idea of a nation? Find an answer for yourself to this question of contemporary relevance that forms the trope for Asmit Pathare’s upcoming play ‘Us & Them’ this weekend at the city’s Prithvi Theatre

Asmit Pathare. Image courtesy: Asmit Pathare


At a time when social disharmony fostered by political binaries – progressive and conservative or left and right wing—continue to affect people’s daily lives in real-life and in the virtual atmosphere, actor Asmit Pathare’s play ‘Us & Them’ attempts to explore fundamental questions that puzzle many. These include people’s understanding of nationalism, othering and social discriminatory beliefs, deeply entrenched in the Indian society.

