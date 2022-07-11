Mumbai theatre talk: Actor Asmit Pathare’s play ‘Us & Them’ attempts to deconstruct nationalism

How does one define the idea of a nation? Find an answer for yourself to this question of contemporary relevance that forms the trope for Asmit Pathare’s upcoming play ‘Us & Them’ this weekend at the city’s Prithvi Theatre

Asmit Pathare. Image courtesy: Asmit Pathare

At a time when social disharmony fostered by political binaries – progressive and conservative or left and right wing—continue to affect people’s daily lives in real-life and in the virtual atmosphere, actor Asmit Pathare’s play ‘Us & Them’ attempts to explore fundamental questions that puzzle many. These include people’s understanding of nationalism, othering and social discriminatory beliefs, deeply entrenched in the Indian society.