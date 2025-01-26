Mumbaikars witness Cigarettes After Sex's dreamy performance as a part of their X’s India tour

Following their electrifying performance at Lollapalooza India 2023, the American dream-pop band returned to transport Mumbaikars into a dream-like world

Cigarettes After Sex are on a three-city India tour performing in New Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. Photos Courtesy: NeoFox Media

counting down to the band's performance in their city on January 28

Under a velvet winter sky, Mumbai transformed into a dreamy haven of music and emotion as Cigarettes After Sex, the globally celebrated band known for their ethereal dream pop, marked their return to the city of dreams with their monumental X’s World Tour. Fans poured in from across the city and country, creating an atmosphere of reverent anticipation and the band delivered a transcendent performance that resonated deeply with every soul present.

The India leg of the X’s World Tour is produced by Laqshya Media Group, an independent Indian marketing communications groups, and curated by BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment experiential division of BookMyShow.

As soon as the band took the stage, the crowd erupted into cheers that echoed through the night, setting the tone for an unforgettable evening. The show opened with a shimmering rendition of ‘X’s’ from their newest album, drawing the audience into the band’s hypnotic world of music.

One of the most breathtaking moments of the night came during the performance of ‘Apocalypse’, when fans chanted in unison for the song to be played once more. Beloved tracks like ‘Sweet’, ‘Sunsetz’ and ‘K.’ transported the audience into the band’s universe of past album favourites, setting the perfect mood for what was to come.

The visual spectacle was matched only by the emotional intensity of the music, leaving many in the audience visibly moved, some even wiping away tears. Tracks from their latest album X’s, such as ‘Tejano Blue’ and ‘Run Towards Your Fears’, brought a fresh energy to the setlist, blending the band’s signature cinematic soundscapes with a touch of disco-inspired warmth. Fans sang along passionately with their voices rising to meet Gonzalez’s in a moment of collective euphoria.

The audience proved their devotion to Cigarettes After Sex with every cheer, every wave and every heartfelt lyric sung back to the band. Couples swayed together, groups of friends huddled close and strangers bonded over the shared emotional journey. The band’s minimalist stage design, bathed in monochrome lights, only heightened the intimacy, making it feel like a personal serenade for every individual in the crowd.

As the show came to a close, Greg Gonzalez addressed the audience with heartfelt gratitude, saying, “Mumbai, we love you all so much. You have been so sweet to us.”

He delighted fans by giving away his guitar picks to a few lucky members of the audience. Fans had come prepared, holding up posters asking for his picks—a beloved tradition at his concerts that added a personal and electric touch to the evening

As the band closed the show with ‘Opera House’, the crowd erupted into a mix of applause, cheers and shouts of encore. The energy was electric, the emotions raw and the sense of connection unparalleled.

Shaju Ignatius, chief evangelist - Live Events & Content, Laqshya Media Group, said, "The Mumbai show of CAS’s India leg of the X’s World Tour was truly magical. Watching the audience connect so deeply with the music was special. It is incredible to see how India’s love for live global entertainment has evolved.” He added, "At Laqshya Media Group, we’re dedicated to delivering experiences that linger in people’s hearts. As India’s appetite for live events is growing, we’re committed to this journey—bringing people together, fostering collaborations, and setting new benchmarks."

Owen Roncon, chief of business – Live Events, BookMyShow, said, "At BookMyShow Live, we’re all about bringing incredible artists to India and keeping up with the growing love for live music. The way fans went wild for Cigarettes After Sex at Lollapalooza India 2023, we just knew we had to get them back here as soon as possible. Giving fans the chance to see their favourite bands live is what drives us and the X’s World Tour was nothing short of magical. This is just the start – we’re ready to keep raising the bar and making these experiences even bigger and better."

Following their electrifying performance at Lollapalooza India 2023, where every note seemed to ignite the crowd’s passion for the band and fans were left with an insatiable longing for their next live masterpiece, the overwhelming turnout and enthusiastic reception in Mumbai this Saturday have set the bar for more evenings of unfiltered emotion and otherworldly soundscapes.