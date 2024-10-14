Blessing of the Pets was all about four-legged creatures and feathered friends who are also family

Fr Joe D’Souza, parish priest, blessed pets brought in by owners and parishioners at Our Lady of Health Church Cavel, Kalbadevi. PIC/SHADAB KHAN

Listen to this article The Divine, with the canines and felines x 00:00

Cats and dogs dominated an event called ‘Blessing of the Pets’ held on Sunday (October 13) morning at Our Lady of Health Church in Cavel, Kalbadevi. Held annually in October, Fr Joe D’Souza, parish priest, blessed pets brought in by owners and parishioners. He has been doing this at parishes across the city for years. He conducts the blessing at the parish he is at that particular year. The Blessing of the Pets is in honour of St Francis of Assisi, patron saint of animals. A sweltering Sunday saw many owners arrive at the church located on the narrow and crowded St Viegas street to see that their animals receive a blessing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cat cool

Sajan N brought in a cat named Butterscotch. In fact, one could say, a small blessing itself, that this was a cat and not an ice cream, as it would have melted in no time in the October heat.

Sajan said, “We named our Persian ginger Tabby Butterscotch after my son’s favourite ice cream flavour. It is our duty to take our pets where they cannot go themselves.”

Owners and parishioners at Our Lady of Health Church Cavel, Kalbadevi. PIC/SHADAB KHAN

A Beagle named ‘Sox’ was brought in by owners from Malad. The family said bringing a pet here “is a way of showing acceptance and inclusion. This is also a one-of-a-kind initiative. We want people to demonstrate compassion and kindness instead of simply shooing strays away”. Sox was quite the wise, senior citizen around. Then there was the Labrador Zoe, at seven years, five years younger than Sox, brought in by the Vaz family from Chembur.

Bark hark

By now, the church silence was broken with some sharp barks. The generally well-behaved animals were restless and straining at the leash. The arrival of Fr Joe D’Souza to begin the blessings was a calming presence. Fr D’Souza weaved between the animals easily, exchanging pleasantries with owners, recalling anecdotes and exchanges with some. Two Shih Tzus, Chico and Pepe, belonging to Breach Candy residents Raunaq and Henna Rajani, looked on as the owners said, “We really appreciate this initiative. Fortunately, we learnt about this blessing.”

Special feeling

Donna Rodrigues holding her French Bulldog stated, “This is so unique and moving in its own way.” Susan Caldeiro, who was at the church from Khar West, did not have a pet. She explained, “I used to have pets, but it is incredibly hard when they pass away. I now do not have a pet for this reason. Yet, as a dog lover, I have brought treats for all the animals here,” she stated, unwrapping the treats as the canines sniffed in excitement.

Fr Joe D’Souza, parish priest, blessed pets. PIC/SHADAB KHAN

Little water bowls were also set up on the ground, so one had to look sharp, lest one trip over these, though the animals would not have minded as to err is human and to forgive… canine or feline as the case is here.

Stoic faith

Sisters Jeanne and Veena Pinto’s cat ‘Baby’ was blind and suffered from epileptic fits. They said, “This blessing is so important for Baby. We hope she recovers,” and added, “The important thing is to have faith when one comes here, faith in the blessing to improve and heal,” they said.

Another feline, Ginger, was at church, too, as Meghna Mascarenhas reminded, “We must realise that animals, too, have emotions and feelings.” We need them “as much, or perhaps more than they need us,” stated several owners, with Joel George pointing to his Boxer dog Akira, calling all pets “stress busters.”

There was a flutter of excitement quite literally, as a pair of doves were also brought in in a basket, with many whispering excitedly ‘Doves… doves’.

Moment silence for Ratan Tata

Then Fr D’Souza told everybody to stand up to observe a minute’s silence for Ratan Tata, whose fondness for dogs is part of Ratan Tata lore. Fr D'Souza, in his address, spoke about a couple of crows who used to ‘visit’ him when he was in the Fort parish - “I would put a morsel of bread in their beaks.”

He then asked owners whose pets have been sick to come forward to be blessed with a special prayer, gave blessings, and a sprinkle of holy water bringing an interesting morning to a close. The priest ended with a memorable sign-off as he said, “Remember, God spelt forward or backwards is still a man’s best friend,” putting the wow into the bow bows and meows.