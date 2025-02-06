The gallery’s striking collection of blown glass art and lighting installations pays homage to the rich heritage of glassblowing while pushing the boundaries of design

Each piece reflected the skill and imagination of Indian artisans, celebrating a tradition reimagined for the modern era. Photo Courtesy: Glass and Lighting Gallery

The iconic Eros Building, a quintessential part of Mumbai's Art Deco landscape, which is the second-largest collection of Art Deco buildings in the world after Miami, now houses the Glass and Lighting Gallery by designer Arjun Rathi, as it launched earlier this February.

Nestled in the heart of Churchgate, the iconic building has long been a symbol of Mumbai’s architectural legacy. Located within, the Rural Modern Glass Studio aims to be a beacon of innovation that harmonises traditional craftsmanship with contemporary techniques, preserving and evolving a cultural legacy.



The studio with its impressive list of visiting and resident artists like Grant Garmezy, Erin Garmezy, Evan Schauss, Jeremiah Jacobs, Matthew Piepenbrok, Brent Sheehan, Tim Soluna, Anjali Singh, and Gage Stephens to name a few, will bring their experiences and expertise from all over the world that translate into beautifully sculpted pieces like the Lord Ganesha, Queen Cobra, Dragon Dagger and more.

The gallery's striking collection of blown glass art and lighting installations pays homage to the rich heritage of glassblowing while pushing the boundaries of design. Each piece reflected the skill and imagination of Indian artisans, celebrating a tradition reimagined for the modern era.

The choice of the Eros Building is a celebration of both the preservation of the Eros Building as a vision of Arjun Rathi. Placing a modern gallery within a heritage site bridges generations and reinforces Mumbai’s identity as a city where history and innovation coexist harmoniously.