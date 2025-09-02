Besides winning an Oscar for composing Pixar's 'Soul', Jon Batiste is also a seven-time Grammy award winner

The 38-year-old composer shared the news on Monday through a post on Instagram, which featured a poster with the dates and cities written on it.

Oscar-winning musician Jon Batiste is set to make his debut in India this year, with performances in two cities – Delhi and Mumbai – in November.

Oscar-winning musician Jon Batiste is set to make his debut in India this year, with performances in two cities – Delhi and Mumbai – in November.

The 38-year-old composer shared the news on Monday through a post on Instagram, which featured a poster with the dates and cities written on it.

Batiste will have his concert in Delhi on November 24, which will take place at Plenary Hall of Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre, followed by another performance in Mumbai on November 26. The venue for the Mumbai performance is yet to be announced.

The performances are a part of his ‘The Maestro Series’. Besides India, the Grammy award-winning musician will also be performing for the first time in The Middle East, with concerts set to take place in AlUla, Dubai and Kuwait.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jon Batiste (@jonbatiste)

"The Maestro Series continues! I'm excited to announce that I will be playing in The Middle East and India for the first time this Fall! Tickets are on sale this Friday! For early access, click the link in bio for my exclusive pre-sale starting this Wednesday," read the caption of the post.

Besides winning an Oscar for composing Pixar's "Soul", Batiste is also a seven-time Grammy award winner.

Recently, the artiste also commenced his ‘The Big Money Tour’ in North America, which is set to conclude on October 31, with a concert in Washington, DC.

International musicians in India

Batiste is not the only international artiste who is set to perform in India this year.

American rapper Travis Scott will make his India debut on October 18, with a performance at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi, as part of his ‘Circus Maximus World Tour’. He will also perform at Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai on November 19.

Musician Enrique Iglesias is also set to mesmerise fans with his iconic songs with a concert in Mumbai on October 30. This will mark the multi-Grammy award-winning Spanish singer's return to India after 13 years.

French DJ and producer DJ Snake will also perform in India this year as part of a six-city Sunburn Arena tour. The tour will kick off in Kolkata on September 26, followed by Hyderabad on September 27, Bengaluru on September 28, Pune on October 3, Mumbai on October 4, wrapping up in Delhi-NCR on October 5.

(With inputs from PTI)