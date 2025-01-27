NASA astronaut shares images of Maha Kumbh 2025 from International Space Station

His perspective highlights the grand scale of the event, which has attracted millions of devotees from around the globe

An image of Maha Kumbh 2025 from International Space Station shared by the NASA astronaut (Pic: X/@astro_Pettit)

NASA astronaut Donald Pettit recently shared breathtaking images of the 2025 Maha Kumbh Mela taken from the International Space Station (ISS).



In his post on X (formerly Twitter), Pettit remarked: "2025 Maha Kumbh Mela Ganges River pilgrimage from the ISS at night. The largest human gathering in the world is well lit."

2025 Maha Kumbh Mela Ganges River pilgrimage from the ISS at night. The largest human gathering in the world is well lit. pic.twitter.com/l9YD6o0Llo — Don Pettit (@astro_Pettit) January 26, 2025

His perspective highlights the grand scale of the event, which has attracted millions of devotees from around the globe.

The ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj has already seen over 110 million people join in the first 14 days of the religious festival, marking it as one of the largest spiritual gatherings in the world. The event, which occurs every 12 years, is expected to continue drawing an immense crowd until its conclusion on February 26, 2025. With millions of devotees arriving from all corners of the globe, the festival serves as a vibrant celebration of faith and unity.



Pilgrims travel to the Sangam--the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the Saraswati rivers (now extinct)--to take a ritual bath, believed to wash away sins and pave the way to moksha (liberation). This sacred dip is central to the spiritual significance of the festival, which is rooted in Sanatan Dharma.



The gathering occurs during a celestial alignment that creates a rare and auspicious window for spiritual cleansing and devotion. The Maha Kumbh Mela not only brings together millions of religious devotees but also carries profound spiritual and cultural meaning.



Despite the cold weather, large congregations of devotees have braved the cold to bathe in the sacred waters of the Sangam. The event is a poignant symbol of collective spirituality, transcending boundaries of language, lifestyle, and tradition.



As the festival continues, authorities are making extensive preparations for the upcoming Mauni Amavasya on January 29, expecting even larger crowds. The expected turnout during this period, with an estimated 45 crore visitors, will mark a historic occasion for India.



The Maha Kumbh Mela remains an awe-inspiring sight for visitors, as people from diverse backgrounds and walks of life converge in Prayagraj for a shared spiritual purpose.

