Navratri 2024: From traditional music to chart-toppers, how garba music has evolved in Mumbai

Updated on: 08 October,2024 10:55 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Nascimento Pinto | nascimento.pinto@mid-day.com

Traditional garba music and Falguni Pathak are an eternal favourite. Still, Gujaratis in Mumbai believe newer versions are also making people groove to the music and streaming applications are influencing them. While they are in stark contrast to Gujarat’s Navratri celebrations, they are a vibe that more people are enjoying

Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: Mid-day file pic

Growing up in Ghatkopar, Arpita Patel remembers attending Navratri nights ever since she was a child barely five years old. It was her earliest introduction to the nine-day festival that has currently taken over the country, and more particularly Mumbai, as people sing and dance their hearts out. The celebration has been more than that for her. She explains, “I learned to play Garba literally at all these Navratri Raas Dandiya grounds. While my family doesn’t have the Ghat/Garba at our home, our extended family does.” Without a doubt, she has enjoyed dancing to the music which has unique beats but over time she has noticed how it has changed in so many different ways. “As a hardcore Garba player, I have always loved the beats of Garba but the music has evolved over some time. The tunes that played when I was young were purely related to Raas Garba but now it is a mix of fusion music, Bollywood and the Garba tunes,” she adds. 

