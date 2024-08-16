Breaking News
Maharashtra assembly elections: Fierce contest in Congress for Dharavi, Versova
Mumbai: Bandra Fair row reaches cardinal
Mumbai: City docs outrage over midnight Kolkata vandalism, attack
Mumbai: Suspect booked in cheating case held after absconding for 5 years
Mumbai: Ghatkopar traffic woes to ease by March 2025
shot-button
Home > Lifestyle News > Culture News > Article > Celebrating Navroz 2024 How the Parsi community comes together for tradition culture and food that has shaped Mumbais culinary legacy

Celebrating Navroz 2024: How the Parsi community comes together for tradition, culture and food that has shaped Mumbai’s culinary legacy

Premium

Updated on: 16 August,2024 10:02 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Nascimento Pinto | nascimento.pinto@mid-day.com

Top

As the Parsi community came together to celebrate Parsi New Year, popularly known as Navroz on August 15, mid-day.com spoke to three members who not only recollect fond memories but also make time amid their celebrations with family and friends to tell us about unique dishes, their love for homemade masalas and finding joy in celebrating culture

Celebrating Navroz 2024: How the Parsi community comes together for tradition, culture and food that has shaped Mumbai’s culinary legacy

Parsi community members greeting each other on Navroze in Mumbai. Photo Courtesy/AFP

Born and brought up in a Parsi catering family in Grant Road, Parsi New Year has always been chaotic for Dilshad Karande with preparations of Parsi delicacies. She explains, “It's followed by a peaceful visit to the fire temple and an evening surrounded by family and the Parsi community watching a Parsi play (natak).” This Navroz, as the festival is called was no different, but for the Mumbaikar, the celebration continues throughout the year, as she opened Parsilicious, a Parsi kitchen in 2023 and even made a Parsi Bhonu meal and with that intends to pass on the same tradition to her 12-year-old daughter and 2-year-old boy.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai parsi new year culture

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK