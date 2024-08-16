As the Parsi community came together to celebrate Parsi New Year, popularly known as Navroz on August 15, mid-day.com spoke to three members who not only recollect fond memories but also make time amid their celebrations with family and friends to tell us about unique dishes, their love for homemade masalas and finding joy in celebrating culture

Parsi community members greeting each other on Navroze in Mumbai. Photo Courtesy/AFP

Born and brought up in a Parsi catering family in Grant Road, Parsi New Year has always been chaotic for Dilshad Karande with preparations of Parsi delicacies. She explains, “It's followed by a peaceful visit to the fire temple and an evening surrounded by family and the Parsi community watching a Parsi play (natak).” This Navroz, as the festival is called was no different, but for the Mumbaikar, the celebration continues throughout the year, as she opened Parsilicious, a Parsi kitchen in 2023 and even made a Parsi Bhonu meal and with that intends to pass on the same tradition to her 12-year-old daughter and 2-year-old boy.