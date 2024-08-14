Parsi New Year: Follow this recipe of Lagan nu custard for sweet celebrations

We ring in Parsi New Year by inviting home chef couple Tehmtan and Shernaz Dumasia to share their recipe for Lagan nu custard, so that you too can join in the festivities

Pic Courtesy/Shernaz Dumasia

Lagan nu custard

Ingredients

. 2 litres of milk

. Sugar (as required)

. 2 to 3 tbsp rose water (as required)

. ½ tsp vanilla extract

. 3 eggs per litre of milk (6 eggs total)

. Toppings (chironji, cashews, raisins, or any preferred toppings)

Method

Boil the milk in a large pot and add sugar once the milk comes to a boil. Continue to boil until the milk reduces to ½ or ¾ of its original volume, becoming thick. Next, remove it from heat and allow the milk to cool to room temperature. Once the milk has cooled, add six eggs to the mixture. Stir in the rose water and vanilla extract. Mix everything thoroughly until well combined. Pour the mixture into a baking dish. Top it with chironji, cashews, raisins, or toppings of your choice. Preheat your oven to 120°C (248°F) and bake the custard until the top is golden brown. Insert a toothpick into the centre; if it comes out clean, the custard is done. Allow the custard to cool to room temperature before serving, or refrigerate it for a chilled dessert.

Navroze special menus

A traditional Parsi feast. Pic Courtesy/Parvez Patel; Ideal Corner

. This charming neighbourhood eatery in Fort’s bylanes has you covered with a delightful, authentic Navroze menu, available exclusively only

for today.

On August 15

At Ideal Corner, Hornby View Building, Rustom Sidhwa Marg, near fire brigade, Fort.

Call 9930260703

. At this café, foodies get to savour their Navroze special menu, featuring authentic Parsi dishes alongside popular continental favourites.

Till August 18

At Mocambo Cafe, Sir Pherozeshah Mehta Road, Fort.

Call 9821765540

. Indulge in an exclusive bhonu that features traditional Parsi vegetarian and non-vegetarian recipes. Don’t miss out on this special menu that is available only for today.

On August 15

A tJimmy Boy, Vikas Building, Bank Street, near Horniman Circle, Fort.

Call 7068891891

. This popular haunt will whip up an array of classic Navroze delights that will be available for takeaway only. They are accepting orders for August 16. Orders for August 15 are closed.

At Bawa Zest, near St Joseph’s Convent High School, Hill Road, Bandra West.

Call 9820148263

. This bistro is serving an à la carte menu with Navroze specialties. Please note, the Navroze menu is available for dine-in only, not takeaway.

Till August 18

At Plate and Pint, Dhunabad, Bhulabhai Desai Marg, Kemps Corner, Cumballa Hill.

Call 7045361991

HAT-TIP TO IRANI FARE

If you cannot make it to any of the Navroze specials, drop by these popular landmark Irani cafés:

. Britannia and Co

At Ballard Estate, Fort.

Call 22615264

. Koolar and Co

At King’s Circle, Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Road, Matunga East.

Call 9892987007

. Kyani and Co

At Jer Mahal Estate, Jagannath Shankar Seth Road, Dhobi Talao, Marine Lines.

Call 8928616793