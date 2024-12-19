NCPA announces SOI's Spring 2025 Season marking the return of maestro Zubin Mehta, and the debut of Sir Mark Elder

The SOI Spring 2025 Season opens with Maestro Zubin Mehta, who will join renowned classical pianist Alexander Gadjiev and the season culminates with a special performance by Sir Mark Elder, one of Britain’s most acclaimed conductors

The landmark concerts will feature legendary conductors Maestro Zubin Mehta and Sir Mark Elder, along with exceptional operatic voices, virtuoso pianist, and Mumbai’s own choirs. Photo Courtesy; NCPA

The National Centre of Performing Arts (NCPA) has announced Symphony Orchestra of India (SOI)'s highly anticipated Spring 2025 Season, set to run from January 25 to February 15. These landmark concerts will feature legendary conductors Maestro Zubin Mehta and Sir Mark Elder, along with exceptional operatic voices, virtuoso pianist, and Mumbai’s own choirs. The season promises to be an unforgettable celebration of music, offering a diverse programme ranging from classical masterpieces to stirring operatic excerpts.

The SOI Spring 2025 Season opens with Maestro Zubin Mehta, who will join renowned classical pianist Alexander Gadjiev—celebrated for his expressive musicality and virtuosity—to perform Chopin’s Piano Concerto No. 2, a work known for its lyrical beauty and emotional depth. The second concert of the season features two contrasting symphonic works: Haydn’s Symphony No. 104 ("London"), known for its vibrant energy and elegance, paired with Mahler’s monumental Symphony No. 5, that evokes powerful emotions. The Opera Gala evenings will be a highlight, with 200 musicians on stage performing beloved excerpts from Carmen and La Traviata. These operatic gems will be brought to life by some great voices, including Roberta Mantegna (soprano), Olesya Petrova (mezzo-soprano), Luciano Ganci (tenor), and George Petean (baritone), alongside Living Voices Mumbai choir and The Singing Tree Choir (children’s choir) of the Mehli Mehta Music Foundation. The season culminates with a special performance by Sir Mark Elder, one of Britain’s most acclaimed conductors, leading the SOI in Beethoven’s revolutionary Symphony No. 3 ("Eroica"), a work that changed the course of symphonic music forever.

Khushroo N. Suntook, chairman of the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) and Co-founder of SOI, shared his enthusiasm: "The SOI Spring 2025 Season promises to be an extraordinary celebration of music, with legendary conductors and exceptional soloists joining forces to deliver a series of unforgettable concerts. From the grandeur of Mahler and Beethoven to the intimacy of Chopin and the passion of operatic works by Bizet and Verdi, this season offers something for every music lover. This exemplary lineup reflects the SOI’s commitment to excellence and the NCPA’s ability to bring world-class orchestral and operatic experiences to India. We invite the audiences around the country to join us and witness the grand SOI Spring 2025 Season.”

Speaking about the upcoming Season, Mrs. Mehroo Jeejeebhoy, Mehli Mehta Music Foundation, said, “We are indeed fortunate in Mumbai to have a season of concerts coming up with Maestro Zubin Mehta conducting masterpieces of the orchestral repertoire in four concerts with the Symphony Orchestra of India. The three programmes will include symphonies by Haydn, Brahms and Mahler, everybody’s favourite Chopin Piano Concerto No 2, and an Opera Gala with a stellar cast of singers.”