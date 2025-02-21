NCPA returns with its Home Grown series this February with two unique performances

Across two evenings, the NCPA’s Experimental Theatre will feature Bengaluru’s jazz-fusion collective Derek & The Cats and Pune’s dynamic rock band Prithviraj Jadhav and The Dangermen

After a successful debut in October 2023, NCPA returns with its Home Grown concert series returns this February, spotlighting two unique voices from India’s independent music scene. Across two evenings, the NCPA’s Experimental Theatre will feature Bengaluru’s jazz-fusion collective Derek & The Cats and Pune’s dynamic rock band Prithviraj Jadhav and The Dangermen.

Day 1 | Derek & The Cats | 7 pm, February 21, Experimental Theatre

Fresh from their six-city tour and the Oddball Festival 2023, Bengaluru's Derek & The Cats, born from founder Derek Mathias's pandemic-era compositions, bring their distinctive jazz-fusion sound to the NCPA’s Experimental Theatre on February 21. The seven-piece ensemble weaves together jazz foundations with contemporary influences, featuring bassist Vishal Varier, guitarist Adesh Vinod, drummer Kenneth Besterwitch, keyboardist Aadarsh Subramaniam, saxophonist Gautam David, and percussionist Joel Rozario. The band brings their mellow jazz-fusion grooves to Mumbai, including a sneak peek into their upcoming album and recent singles 'Jonty Patel' and 'Ratna Mahal'.

Day 2 | Prithviraj Jadhav and The Dangermen | 6:30 pm, February 22, Experimental Theatre

On February 22, Prithviraj Jadhav and The Dangermen present a distinctive musical palette spanning hard rock, mellow blues, and country-folk melodies. The quartet, featuring Jadhav on guitar and vocals alongside Vinay Rao (bass), Karan Barnabas (guitar), and Nicholas Umrethi (drums), takes audiences on a journey through shifting tempos and moods with original compositions. Their repertoire includes the contemplative My Imperfections and the dynamic You Too Will Fly, showcasing their musical versatility.

Tickets:

Members: Rs 675 and 450 (plus GST)

Non-members: Rs 750 and 500 (plus GST)

Age: 6 years and above.