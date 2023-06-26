‘The Sound of Music’ made its debut in May this year at The Grand Theatre with a historic eight-week run – its longest ever in Asia and for the first time in the country

Children with the cast of the ‘The Sound of Music’ after a special show of the musical at NMACC was dedicated for them by Nita Ambani. Photo Courtesy: Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre

Nita Ambani dedicates special shows of 'The Sound of Music' to 3,400 underprivileged children, senior citizens at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre

It was a time of bonding and laughter for 3,400 underprivileged children and senior citizens as they experienced special shows of the international Broadway musical ‘The Sound of Music’, dedicated to them by Nita Ambani at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC).



At these two very special shows over the weekend, Reliance Foundation hosted 3,400 children and senior citizens from diverse locations across Mumbai, including specially-abled children. The initiative was supported by 18 NGOs supported by its Education and Sports for All (ESA) programme along with Reliance employee volunteers who were on hand to make sure that everyone had a comfortable and magical experience. Through its ESA programme, Reliance Foundation has

supported children’s aspirations through various education and sports initiatives over the years.



"The overwhelming response to 'The Sound of Music' reaffirms NMACC’s vision of showcasing the best of India and the world. Seeing families from across the country come together and enjoy this magical experience has been truly heart-warming. We are humbled to have dedicated the final two shows to 3,400 underprivileged children and senior citizens. There could not have been a more uplifting way to conclude the iconic musical’s momentous run than to have shared it with this special audience. In continuation of our Education and Sports for All programme, we are committed to making art accessible to all,” said Nita Ambani, founder and chairperson, Reliance Foundation.



‘The Sound of Music’ made its debut in May this year at The Grand Theatre with a historic eight-week run – its longest ever in Asia and for the first time in the country. Enthralled by the stellar performances that bring to life the drama unfolding in the Von Trapp family, the excited children and senior citizens cheered along to timeless songs like ‘My Favourite Things’ and ‘Do-Re-Mi’ – matching the beat with the live orchestra. Following the musical, they were overjoyed when they got to meet the actors who play the Von Trapp family.

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre is committed to community nurturing programmes including school and college outreaches and competitions, art literacy programmes for adults, and much more. Since opening a few months ago, NMACC has provided free access for children, students, senior citizens, and the differently abled, to enjoy shows such as 'The Sound of Music', Sangam/Confluence and the India in Fashion exhibition.

