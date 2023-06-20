Indian percussionist Shivamani talks about the need for a dedicated percussion festival, his favourite instrument, inspiration to perform every day and his upcoming projects

Shivamani performed at the one-day Mahindra Percussion Festival in Bengaluru earlier this year. Photo Courtesy: Mahindra Percussion Festival 2023

Drums Shivamani: Indian percussion sounds are unique in their own way

Even though celebrated Indian percussionist A Shivamani, commonly known by his stage name Drums Shivamani, has been performing for over four decades. He plays many instruments including drums, octoban, darbuka, udukai, ghatam and kanjira. He also performed during the IPL Championships in 2008 and 2010.

“This energy is not mine. It belongs to the universe. The audience is my energy," the 63-year-old tells Midday Online in an interview.

Among many other performances till now in 2023, he also graced the stage at the inaugural Mahindra Percussion Festival in Bengaluru earlier this year. The Chennai-based percussionist, who is a stalwart in the industry, was joined on stage by other acclaimed Indian percussionists such as Ranjit Barot, V Selvaganesh and Gino Banks. He has a huge fan following in the country, and is an extremely creative percussionist.

Here are the edited excerpts of the interview where Shivamani speaks about his love for percussion and favourite instruments. He also delves into the need for a percussion-only festival, his love for the stage and the future of Indian sounds.

How does it feel to perform and have a festival like Mahindra Percussion Festival, solely dedicated to percussions? Do you believe it was high time to have a festival like this in India?

The Mahindra Percussion Festival takes me back to 1984 when the Taal Vadya Percussion Festival, where Zakir (Hussain) Bhai, Trilok (Gurtu) Bhai and me performed with a lot of great drummers in the world. It should happen every year, not for one day but for two to three days. It will be great for all musicians and on the final day, all the great musicians will perform.

What would you say is the unique aspect about India’s percussion sounds and has that changed over the decades?

India's percussion sounds are unique in their own way because they have their own sounds. Now, there is a trend that whatever comes becomes popular. Like in Africa, there is djembe or drum and bass or fusion, it is all in a particular time. India's percussion is the best and unique sound in the world.

In more than four decades that you have been active, how have you seen the perception of percussion change in India?

In this life, I am really blessed to be a percussionist playing from Day 1 for the movie industry and then for live music and then live concerts. I am just seeing now how all the young kids are so talented and I'm very proud. When he was just a two-year-old baby, I saw Siddharth Nagarajan, he came to Mumbai, and I blessed him with my drumstick. Likewise, there is Kuberan, he is also working hard, and even Gino Banks – all of them are doing well. In my 50 years’ service, all the credit goes to my parents and my gurus.

You play a variety of instruments. Do you have a favourite one or have you rediscovered any one of them over the decades?

Yes, I have bought a 2,000 square feet place to keep my collection of percussion instruments in so many years. My favourite is slaperoo and the calabash, and I just enjoy playing that.

Your energy on stage is infectious and one that people love to see. What makes you to continue to perform as the years pass, since it may often get tiring?

A lot of multilingual bands are also adding the regional element in India with percussions. Which upcoming artist or band would you say has a bright future in percussions in India right now?

There are a lot of upcoming percussion players. From Bengaluru, I like Layatarapa Udunga's group, then Stephen Devassy with the chenda melam. It is very groovy.

What are you currently working on and what can fans expect from you this year?

I am working on a feature film 'Koteshwar Gang' and 'Ram Naam'. Every age I want to do something new so I don't know what I will play, but something new will come.