Alan Walker performed in Mumbai on October 19 at MMRDA Grounds in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex. Photo Courtesy: Sunburn Arena

Norwegian DJ Alan Walker visited India this September for a nine-city tour that concluded in Mumbai on October 19. Call it the perfect end because fans were in for a treat that not only involved Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan coming on stage but also fans getting the opportunity to listen to Walker’s mix of the ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ title track. The DJ and music producer also played a version of the viral Marathi song ‘Taambdi Chaamdi’, that made fans in the city dance their hearts out.

With such hyperlocal mixes, it is evident that Walker knows his Indian fans well. Interestingly, the DJ who is known for hits such as ‘Faded’ and ‘Alone’, has been coming to India for close to a decade to perform for Sunburn, and the WalkerWorld Tour was one such collaboration. In all this time, Walker has seen quite the evolution in the reception of house music in India, and he has been in the middle of it all.

In an exclusive chat with mid-day.com, the Norwegian DJ spoke about his recent tour, the experience of performing in India, and even tracing the evolution of his music, and recent collaborations with the likes of Pritam.



Here are edited excerpts:

How has your WalkerWorld Tour in India been?

I’m super grateful for how the WalkerWorld India Tour shaped up. I had an amazing time bringing on stage Alia Bhatt in Bengaluru, Guru Randhawa in Pune and Kartik Aaryan in Mumbai. India is just a very culturally diverse and warm country and it’s amazing to see how I get a different audience reaction in every city and with every tour of mine. India just never fails to amaze me.

Since the time that you have been performing in India, how have you seen the Indian audience receive house music?

The Indian fans know their music well and are always open to a good set. It has gone from being a niche genre that was once played at small festivals to something that is more mainstream and mainstage.

In the time you have been active as a DJ and a music producer, how have you seen electronic music in the many different genres you dabble, evolve around the world?

Electronic music has changed so much. Genres are merging in crazy ways, and it is all about pushing boundaries. No matter where you are, the evolution is constant.

You recently collaborated with the likes of Pritam in India. What has inspired you to explore Indian sounds and music collaborations?

Working with Pritam was amazing. We wanted to merge his cultural influences with my electronic style, creating something that felt fresh yet universal. The song reflects themes of hope and resilience, which we both connected with on a personal level. This collaboration gave me a new perspective on blending global sounds, and it’s an experience that left a lasting impact on me. India holds a very special place in my heart, and I enjoy a robust past with the country. I’ve been touring India with Sunburn for almost a decade now.

Lastly, what can fans expect from you soon with music?

After India, there’s more touring, dope collaborations and new music.