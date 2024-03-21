Norwegian DJ Alan Walker meets Virat Kohli At RCB Unbox

Walker was seen talking to ace batsman Virat Kohli, all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik in the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) locker room, discussing life lessons, work-life balance and their love for their respective professions

Aside from his engaging headlining performance, Walker joined Kohli, Faf du Plessis and Smriti Mandhana on stage to unveil the team’s brand-new jersey.

Ahead of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, critically acclaimed Norwegian DJ and music producer Alan Walker made his live debut at an Indian cricket league with #RCBUnbox at Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Tuesday.



The 26-year-old global star delivered an eclectic performance that lasted over 30 minutes and entertained a full house of over 25,000 attendees. Taking audiences by surprise and incorporating a crossover element to his set, he sampled an impromptu remix of ‘Salaam Rocky Bhai’ from the blockbuster film, KGF.



During the former half of the day, he was spotted attending the women’s cricket team victory run at the stands as well as keenly watching the practice session of the men’s team.



For the unversed, the multi-platinum global artist has crafted RCB’s multi-lingual team track titled ‘Team Side ft RCB’ featuring pop artist Sofiloud.



Alan Walker states, "I had a great time performing at the #RCBUnbox event and it was a surreal feeling to be surrounded by so much fan love, joy and positivity in the stadium. I had the pleasure meeting both Virat Kohli and Dinesh Kartik, both amazing cricketers and humans. I’m also happy to see that women's cricket is flourishing in India and my best wishes to Smriti Mandhana. Looking forward to be back again soon!"



Following the success of his debut IPL association, Walker has announced the India edition of his flagship global tour WalkerWorld on March 20.

