Breaking News
Explained: Why Maharashtra ATS intensified drive against illegal Bangladeshi migrants
All you need to know about the new ministers sworn in Devendra Fadnavis government
BEST bus accident: Govandi man crushed under a wet-lease bus
Indian Railways adds 267 general coaches for unreserved passengers on Central Railway and Western Railway
Mumbai: City's pedestrian subways are dark, flooded, and forgotten
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Lifestyle News > Culture News > Article > Noted classical singer harmonium artiste Pandit Sanjay Marathe passes away

Noted classical singer, harmonium artiste Pandit Sanjay Marathe passes away

Updated on: 16 December,2024 11:01 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

The artist had suffered a severe heart attack and was admitted to a private hospital in Thane where he died on Sunday night

Noted classical singer, harmonium artiste Pandit Sanjay Marathe passes away

Image for representational purposes only (Photo Courtesy: iStock)

Listen to this article
Noted classical singer, harmonium artiste Pandit Sanjay Marathe passes away
x
00:00

Noted classical singer and harmonium artist Pandit Sanjay Ram Marathe died at a hospital in Maharashtra's Thane city, his family said on Monday. He was 68.


The artist had suffered a severe heart attack and was admitted to a private hospital in Thane where he died on Sunday night, his family members said.


He was the eldest son of legendary musician Pandit Ram Marathe.


Pandit Sanjay Marathe leaves behind a legacy rooted in Indian classical music and theatre.

He was highly respected for his expertise in harmonium and melodious singing, and actively participated in various programmes held this year, marking the birth centenary of his father.

In collaboration with his younger brother Mukund Marathe, Pandit Sanjay Marathe revived and staged the famous Marathi musical play 'Sangeet Mandarmala' as part of the centenary commemoration of their father.

The production received widespread acclaim for its innovative experiments while preserving the essence of the traditional Marathi musical theatre.

Pandit Sanjay Marathe is survived by his wife, a son and granddaughter.

Also Read: ‘Growing up, he was like God’: National Award-winning vocalist Mahesh Kale on Ustad Zakir Hussain

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Music indian music Theatre culture lifestyle Lifestyle news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK