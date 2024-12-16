As the news of his death came out, several musicians poured in tributes for him, sharing their memories with the maestro and how the latter shaped their musical journey

Mahesh Kale performing alongside Ustad Zakir Hussain

Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain left a huge void in the music world as he passed away early morning on December 16. The late percussionist was not only an ace artiste but also an inspiration for many veterans and newbies of the industry. His skill and willingness to explore multiple genres has registered him as one of the most legendary figures of Indian and global music.

Mahesh Kale, San Francisco-based National Award-winning Hindustani classical vocalist also expressed his grief.

“I have a sense of bereavement… I am completely dumbfounded,” he said.

Expressing his deep admiration for the maestro, he added, “There are so many things I remember about Zakir ji. Growing up, he was like God, and he became God – I could see that when I met him. And he beheld and lived many qualities that are godly.”

Kale has several fond memories with Hussain. Reflecting on the same, he shared, “I was fortunate that I lived in a town not too far away from him in San Francisco. I have been very fortunate to have spent one-on-one time with him on several occasion – in his table workshops, Gandhiji's 150th birthday celebrations that we both were a part of, etc.”

“It was during the pandemic that he said we should try to do something remotely, but I insisted we do something in person because it gave me the opportunity to spend some time with him. We have spent days together, and every single moment with him was a learning experience, a masterclass in itself,” he concluded.

Throughout his journey, Ustad Zakir Hussain touched many lives, a fact evident form the immense grief that prevails among both the creative industry and fans alike.

