Only Rs 100! This bookseller near Flora Fountain sells popular books cheap

Twenty years ago, Dilip Mahindkar came to Mumbai from Kolhapur to earn a living. The Covid-19 induced hiatus of six months forced Mahindkar rethink his business strategy that helped him sell his books like hot cakes. He sells books for a bare minimum price so that more people can read

Dilip Mahindkar came to Mumbai in 2000 from Kolhapur to look for a job and became a bookseller in Churchgate at Flora Fountain. Photo Courtesy: Nascimento Pinto

On a cool afternoon day, thanks to Cyclone Biparjoy, Dilip Mahindkar sits on a handmade stool next to his street bookshop on the pavement facing Flora Fountain, situated exactly at the back of the now-defunct Central Telegraph Office. The Mumbai bookseller takes a quick break while busy petting cats around him and two of his salespersons deal with an endless stream of customers. The books sell like hotcakes! But that’s only because quick-thinking Mahindkar made a good business decision that helped him make money, especially after the pandemic.