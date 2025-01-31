In a conversation with mid-day.com, Pandit Ronu Majumdar shares his thoughts on receiving the Padma Shri, highlights key moments from his career, and reflects on his next goal

Pandit Ronu Majumdar

Ranendra Bhanu Majumdar, popularly known as Pandit Ronu Majumdar, has often created magic with the soulful tunes of his bansuri, playing a significant role in creating a space for the instrument on global stages. From Hindustani classical compositions to jugalbandis with other renowned instrumentalists, the veteran flautist’s contributions to Indian classical music cannot be overlooked.

Recognising the same, he has been conferred with Padma Shri this year. The names of all Padma awardees were announced on the eve of Republic Day.

Sharing his elation on receiving the honour, Pt. Majumdar tells mid-day.com, “I feel really good. While people are saying that this has come a little in my life, I believe in the concept of ‘der aaye durust aaye' (better late than never). I’m grateful that the Government of India has recognised my contribution to the subject.”

However, he adds, “Now, I’ve more responsibility on my shoulders and I want to contribute more to society, teach more students and create even better music.”

The Indian flautist started his music journey at a young age, performing his first concert in Mumbai when he was 13 years old. Ask him what the highlight of his professional journey has been so far, and he’s quick to say, “There are many highlights. One of them was receiving the prestigious Sangeet Natak Akademi Award from the then President Pranab Mukherjee. Another major highlight was playing the instrument alongside my guru, Bharat Ratna Pandit Ravi Shankar ji.”

‘Flute Symphony – A Tribute to Mozart’, a special concert blending Indian and western classical music, has been another highlight of his career.

In December 2024, Pt. Majumdar created a Guinness World Record along with 546 artists for the ‘largest Hindustani Classical band’.

Now that he has also won the Padma Shri, we ask what’s next for the flute maestro.

“Maybe Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan,” he quips.

“I don’t run after success, but after the subject. People call me the flute wizard. I ask them not to call me that. I am a student. I need to be a student. I need to learn more and teach more.

When I die, I can’t take all the knowledge with me. I want to share this knowledge with society and prepare another Ronu Majumdar,” he elaborates.

The flautist concludes with a tip for the younger generation: “Don’t take shortcuts for success. Don’t avoid hard work. You will always be insecure that somebody will take your place. But if you are good at the subject, no one can replace you.”