‘I am incredibly proud’: Pandit Ronu Majumdar on creating Guinness World Record with group

The performance, coordinated by renowned Indian flautist Pandit Ronu Majumdar, was based on three ragas composed by Tansen

546 artists performed together to create the Guinness World Record (Pic: Special Arrangement)

In a proud moment for Indian classical music, a Guinness World Record was created on Day 1 of Tansen Sangeet Samaroh 2024 earlier this month in Gwalior.

546 artists from Madhya Pradesh and other parts of the country performed with nine classical instruments for nine minutes continuously on December 15 to create the record for the ‘largest Hindustani Classical band’.

The performance, coordinated by renowned Indian flautist Pandit Ronu Majumdar, was based on three ragas composed by Tansen – Raag Malhar, Miyan ki Todi and Raag Darbari.

Sharing more about the composition, Majumdar told mid-day.com, “For my composition 'Samvet,' I chose Sangeet Samrat Tansen’s three iconic ragas - Miyan Malhar, Miyan Ki Todi and Raag Darbari. Initially, I was supposed to play one raga, but before finalising the notations, I was approached by the representatives of Guinness World Records to play three ragas. It was a challenge that I happily accepted.”

The performance included both instrumentals and vocals. As per information shared by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav on X, some instruments that featured in the performance were bansuri, sitar, sarod, santoor, shehnai, violin, sarangi and harmonium.

Congratulating the artists on achieving this feat, he had written, “With this performance, the 546 artists have made Indian classical music proud on a global stage.”

Sharing his elation on this achievement, Majumdar said, “I am incredibly proud of creating a Guinness World Record through my composition, which required a lot of hard work and coordination. Performing at the Tansen Sangeet Samaroh was an honour, and achieving this feat on such a prestigious stage was the cherry on top.”

“This musical milestone has become a memorable experience that also allows me to present myself in a new light beyond traditional solo or jugalbandi performances. I believe this achievement could inspire younger musicians to explore symphonic possibilities within our Indian music, much like the masterpieces of Beethoven and Mozart,” he concluded