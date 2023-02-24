Love political and regional literature? This Churchgate bookshop is a treasure trove for Marx, Lenin, Shivaji and Ambedkar

Started in 1973 by the Communist Party of India in the city, People’s Book House today boasts not only of political literature but also Marathi literature that includes books about Maratha ruler Shivaji Maharaj and the Dalit movement

Gopal Poojari has been managing People's Book House for over 30 years. Photo Courtesy: Nascimento Pinto/Mid-day file pic

A little over 35 years ago, Gopal Poojari started managing People’s Book House situated in Churchgate, just off Horniman Circle, next to Yazdani Bakery, and it was as if it was meant to be. Before that, the Mumbaikar, who hails from Mangalore but was born and brought up in Goregaon, had done odd jobs of different kinds. However, he fell in love with Marathi literature early on and after juggling a few jobs settled in this job. The passion and dedication for which can be seen as he lists the names of the various books and their translations in Hindi and Marathi that are housed in the bookshop, some of which include works by members of the Dalit movement and about Maharashtra’s history too.