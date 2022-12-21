Breaking News
Perfect note: Mumbai’s choirs bring in the season with music, carols and performances

Updated on: 21 December,2022 10:19 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Nascimento Pinto | nascimento.pinto@mid-day.com

Shortage of members, lack of instrumentalists, and running around for costumes - Mumbai's choirs have faced many challenges this year ahead of the festive season. As Christmas day approaches, they tell us how they juggle work and personal lives to come together for one thing they love the most - music

St Joseph's Choral Society sang last weekend at Our Lady of Salvation Church in Dadar and will also be singing on Christmas eve there. Photo Courtesy: Dylan D'souza


It’s been a busy December for Bosco Rodrigues and his choir, Faith & Harmony. They started with a performance at St Andrew’s Auditorium, followed by another at the Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana and finally with a Carol night at St Don Bosco’s shrine in Matunga on December 18. Sion-based Rodrigues had started working on the songs to include for this year’s Christmas celebration at the start of September, quite late from his usual schedule. He explains, “I start selecting the hymns in January as soon as the season is over so that I really know what I want for the following season.” 

