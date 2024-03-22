Richly influenced by Indian motifs, Deepika Padukone and Pottery Barn came together to create a collection of entertaining and serveware pieces, textiles and decorative accessories inspired by Padukone's love of vintage designs that she has collected for her own home

Image for representational purposes only. Photo Courtesy: Pottery Barn/Instagram

Listen to this article Pottery Barn collaborates with Deepika Padukone, launches new home furnishings x 00:00

Pottery Barn, a portfolio brand of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world's largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, announced today the launch of a new product collaboration with globally acclaimed actor and style icon, Deepika Padukone.

An internationally acclaimed actor and fashion icon, Deepika Padukone brings her worldly and sophisticated eye for design to her debut home furnishings collection with Pottery Barn. Richly influenced by Indian motifs, Deepika Padukone and Pottery Barn came together to create a collection of entertaining and serveware pieces, textiles and decorative accessories inspired by Padukone's love of vintage designs that she has collected for her own home.

ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. assortment includes bedding, embroidered pillows, decorative accessories, and hand-knotted rugs. The textile designs feature an elevated take on traditional Indian patterns and the colour palette consists of soothing neutrals and luxe natural tones. A collection for entertaining including dinnerware and serverware, with textured, floral sculpted details and an earthy aesthetic, will be available exclusively in India, the Middle East, and the Philippines.

Also Read: Why pastel palettes are perfect for Mumbai home interiors

"I am so proud of my collection with Pottery Barn designed for decorating and entertaining at home," said design enthusiast and acclaimed actor, Deepika Padukone. "My home has always been a calm refuge and is a space to express myself, create, and entertain. We created a collection that encapsulates this through soft textures, a neutral palette, and intricate details."

Pottery Barn President, Monica Bhargava, shared, "We're thrilled to launch the Deepika Padukone for Pottery Barn collection internationally. The new collection artfully blends Pottery Barn's world-renowned quality with Deepika's iconic style, bringing unique designs to the home for creating a beautiful and inviting space."

Also Read: Renting in Mumbai? Your guide to budget-friendly home decor

"Pottery Barn's design aesthetic and Deepika's flair for conceptualising home spaces makes this collaboration a natural fit. No surprise that the outcome, the Pottery Barn x Deepika Padukone collection is so refreshingly different and effortlessly blends the innate styles of these two iconic brands," shares Darshan Mehta, President and CEO Reliance Brands Limited. Reliance Brands Limited, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited, is a Williams-Sonoma, Inc. franchisee in India.

The Deepika Padukone for Pottery Barn collection is available starting March 22nd, online at potterybarn.com, potterybarn.in, and in 18 global stores.

Also Read: Modern maximalism: Experts help us decode the new home decor trend

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.