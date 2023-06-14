Pride Month: Why queer artist liactuallee explores alternate worlds with crochet and embroidery

In their latest series of artworks on exhibition at Method Art Gallery in Bandra, the artist showcases a unique world of colourful organisms taking over the world. In an interview with Mid-day Online, liactuallee delves into her new work, their significance and how art plays a huge role for the LGBTQIA+ community

Artist liactuallee says crochet and embroidery enable them to shape and adapt their sculptures while incorporating repetitive stitches that cultivate a sense of calm and comfort. Photo Courtesy: @rayyanmonkey

With 'Soft Invasions, stitch-punk visions', Mumbai-based artist liactuallee wants viewers to question their reaction to the queer invasion to understand what is the kind of emotion it evokes in them. Does the newest exhibition of artworks by them, which coincides with Pride Month, make people think of it with excitement, fear or wonderment?