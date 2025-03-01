The concert was not just a celebration of music but also a moment of collective remembrance, where musicians and audiences alike reflected on Ustad Zakir Hussain’s lifelong dedication to his craft

The concert featured a stellar lineup of artists who brought their unique artistry to the stage, creating an atmosphere of profound emotion and musical brilliance. Photo Courtesy: Prithvi Theatre

Prithvi Theatre hosts memorial concert for Ustad Zakir Hussain as a soulful tribute

Prithvi Theatre hosted the 41st Memorial Concert, marking the first edition after the passing of Ustad Zakir Hussain. and it was a night of deep reverence and heartfelt musical expression. Titled 'Sumiran', the evening served as a fitting tribute to the tabla maestro’s unparalleled legacy, with an audience that gathered in remembrance, admiration, and celebration of his contributions to Indian classical music.

The concert featured a stellar lineup of artists who brought their unique artistry to the stage, creating an atmosphere of profound emotion and musical brilliance. Rakesh Chaurasia and Fazal Qureshi mesmerised the audience with their soulful melodies, while Ranjit Barot, Nastya Saraswati and Arka Chakraborty delivered a captivating fusion of rhythms and sounds.

A special Taal Vadya ensemble, featuring Taufiq Qureshi, Yogesh Samsi, Sridhar Parthasarathy, and Sabir Khan, was a highlight of the evening, showcasing the dynamic power of percussion — a tribute to Ustad Zakir Hussain’s rhythmic genius. Shikhar Naad Qureshi continued the legacy with an evocative performance, and the night concluded with a jam session that brought together diverse musical influences, leaving the audience spellbound.

The concert was not just a celebration of music but also a moment of collective remembrance, where musicians and audiences alike reflected on Ustad Zakir Hussain’s lifelong dedication to his craft. His spirit was felt in every beat, every note, and every heartfelt applause.