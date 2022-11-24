Protest humour, in process: ‘Blue material’ comics on the many ways of engaging with caste in comedy

‘Blue material’, a standup comedy set led by all Dalit comedians has gained attention for talking about the much-silenced subject of caste in their jokes. The creators open up about their process, dilemmas and criticisms they aim to address

Manaal Patil, Ankur Tangade, Ravi Gaikwad. Image courtesy: Manaal Patil

“We wanted to create our own space, where Dalit comics can get enough stage time to explore who they are and express themselves,” says Manaal Patil, curator of Blue Material, a standup comedy set led by all Dalit comedians. “Blue Material gives us an incentive and freedom to think about Dalit comedy and we could develop our jokes in-sync with our thoughts,” he adds.

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal