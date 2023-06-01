Breaking News
Public open spaces give succour to people, but Mumbai’s parks are a different story

Updated on: 01 June,2023 09:49 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Nascimento Pinto | nascimento.pinto@mid-day.com

Mumbaikars deplore undue restrictions in public parks that discourage people to frequent these open spaces

Public open spaces give succour to people, but Mumbai’s parks are a different story

Mumbaikars say it is difficult to have a picnic or do other leisurely activities in Mumbai parks because of many restrictions and bad maintenance. Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: iStock


In a city like Mumbai that is starved of open spaces, public parks give succour to people who want to relax. However, people deplore the undue restrictions in the parks that virtually makes it impossible to have a picnic in Mumbai. “Most parks don't allow walking on grass and restrict food,” says Anca Florescu Abraham, a local resident. “The list of do’s and don’ts is never-ending”.

