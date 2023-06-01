Public open spaces give succour to people, but Mumbai’s parks are a different story

Mumbaikars deplore undue restrictions in public parks that discourage people to frequent these open spaces

Mumbaikars say it is difficult to have a picnic or do other leisurely activities in Mumbai parks because of many restrictions and bad maintenance. Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: iStock

In a city like Mumbai that is starved of open spaces, public parks give succour to people who want to relax. However, people deplore the undue restrictions in the parks that virtually makes it impossible to have a picnic in Mumbai. “Most parks don't allow walking on grass and restrict food,” says Anca Florescu Abraham, a local resident. “The list of do’s and don’ts is never-ending”.