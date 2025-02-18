Breaking News
Qawwali maestro Sagar Bhatia to embark on 15-city India tour this March

Updated on: 18 February,2025 01:35 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The tour will be held across Mumbai, New Delhi, Kolkata, Baroda, Mathura, Indore, Raipur, Ludhiana, Goa, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Jaipur and Bhubaneshwar

Qawwali maestro Sagar Bhatia to embark on 15-city India tour this March

The ‘Sagar Wali Qawwali Bharat Tour’ will witness the Indian singer-composer sing his heart out across India. Photo Courtesy: Team Innovation

Celebrated Qawwali maestro Sagar Bhatia, popularly known as Sagar Wali, is set to embark on a 15-city nationwide tour of unparalleled scale from March to June this year to entertain fans of Sufi music.

Presented and produced by Indian live entertainment management company Team Innovation, the ‘Sagar Wali Qawwali Bharat Tour’ will witness the Indian singer-composer grace major metros and smaller cities across the country, delivering a series of transcendent performances that promise to enthrall Sufi music lovers in India.
 
Sagar is a luminary in the world of Qawwali, has been able to consistently captivated audiences with his soul-stirring vocals and profound understanding of this deeply spiritual musical tradition. A descendant of a distinguished lineage of musicians, he seamlessly blends the timelessness of traditional Qawwali with contemporary sensibilities, creating a unique and deeply resonant musical experience. His original compositions, imbued with poignant lyrics and evocative melodies, have garnered critical acclaim both domestically and internationally, solidifying his position as a leading voice in contemporary Sufi music.
 
This tour marks a significant milestone in Sagar's career, offering a unique opportunity to connect with a wider audience across the Indian subcontinent. Each concert will be meticulously curated to create an immersive and spiritually uplifting experience, featuring a diverse repertoire that encompasses both timeless classics and his own innovative compositions. The performances will be further enhanced by the presence of a highly skilled ensemble of musicians, ensuring an unparalleled level of musical virtuosity.
 
Mohit Bijlani, co-founder of Team Innovation, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We are deeply honored to collaborate with Sagar Bhatia on this momentous journey. This tour represents a celebration of the rich heritage of Sufi music and a testament to Sagar's profound impact on this cherished art form. In recent times, all genres of Indian music have witnessed a great surge of interest and our endeavour is to capture and cater to the pulse of the audience and consistently raise the bar in the realm of live entertainment.”
 
Sagar echoing this sentiment, expressed, "This tour embodies a lifelong dream – to share the magic of Qawwali with audiences across India on such a grand scale. We are committed to delivering an unforgettable experience that resonates deeply with every soul in attendance."
 
This tour held across Mumbai, New Delhi, Kolkata, Baroda, Mathura, Indore, Raipur, Ludhiana, Goa, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Jaipur and Bhubaneshwar aspires to elevate the profile of Sufi music throughout the length and breadth of India, fostering a renewed appreciation for this deeply spiritual and culturally significant art form.
 
Tickets for the tour are live on www.bookmyshow.com.
 
Tour schedule:
1. Mathura -  Saturday, March 22
2. Raipur -  Friday, March 28
3. Ludhiana – Saturday, March 29 
4. Goa – Friday, April 11
5. Bengaluru – Saturday, April 19
6. Pune – Sunday, April 20
7. Hyderabad – Saturday, April 26
8. Ahmedabad – Saturday, May 3 
9. Jaipur – Saturday, May 10
10. Bhubaneshwar – Saturday, May 17
11. Indore - Saturday, May 24
12 Baroda – Saturday, May 31
13. New Delhi – Saturday, June 7
14. Mumbai – Saturday, June 14
15. Kolkata – Saturday, June 28




