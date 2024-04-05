Breaking News
Raising children? This book is a witty guide to parenting in the digital age

Updated on: 05 April,2024 11:55 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Among the topics covered by iParent are managing screen time, cyberbullying, online privacy, digital footprints, mental health in the digital age, and much more

You can purchase the book 'iParent-Embracing Parenting in the Digital Age' at all major bookstores and online stores now

Independent author and columnist Neha J Hiranandani's latest book, 'iParent: Embracing Parenting in the Digital Age' decodes the discussion beyond the cliché of ‘these kids and their phones.’


It is a witty reflection on parenting in a digital age, derived from extensive research, candid conversations, and personal reflections. With equal measures of humour and information, it gives parents the tools they need to connect with the younger generation. It guides them to cyber-safety without falling back on helicopter parenting.  


The book isn't simply about comprehending the future, but also about how to tread the fine line between embracing technology and maintaining a healthy relationship with it. Although each family's digital experience is unique, there is no universal solution. 

In light of her own experience, Hiranandani skilfully guides parents with practical tips, engaging anecdotes, and lively discussions that will help them navigate this uncharted territory confidently and effectively. iParent is on the Nielsen chart at #6 best-selling title All-India this week. 

The author and columnist Neha J Hiranandani says, “Our children are practically mini hackers right from the crib in this age of digital wonderment. Their first bite was accompanied by a click and scrolling before they could even walk. Before taking their first bite, they were handed a device. It is, however, like living in a giant uncontrolled experiment, where cyberbullying, internet addiction, body dysmorphia, and other digital villains lurk beneath the surface. If there is no rulebook for the digital world, how can parents make sure their children are safe?"

Among the topics covered by iParent are managing screen time, cyberbullying, online privacy, digital footprints, mental health in the digital age, and much more. Hiranandani's insightful approach to technology presents parents with valuable insights that will enable them to cultivate a healthy and balanced relationship with their children. 

As a celebrated author and renowned speaker, Neha J Hiranandani is renowned for her expertise in navigating the digital landscape. In iParent, she provides an insightful view on raising digitally savvy, resilient, and responsible children in today's digital age.

You can purchase the book 'iParent-Embracing Parenting in the Digital Age' at all major bookstores and online stores now. 

