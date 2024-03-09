Shelf-Life with Mid-day: Despite internet impact on business, book lovers stay true to traditional reading experiences

To keep the business of book-selling alive, this bookseller in Matunga, has cracked the code that hardly any of his counterparts might have. Not only does this bookseller sell books from his stall but also delivers them all over India. In our recent edition of Shelf-Life, we chat with this Matunga bookseller

As a part of our fortnightly series, Mid-day.com chose to sit down with Dharmesh Kandhor to dive into his bookstall’s history and how Mumbai’s reading community has evolved over the years. Photo Courtesy: Aakanksha Ahire

For the uncountable things that Mumbai is known for, the city also boasts a huge number of bookstalls sitting in quaint streets and busy roads. However, these bookstalls might just cease to exist a few years from now, believes Dharmesh Khandor, owner of the 45-year-old Sheetal Book Centre.