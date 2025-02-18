Apart from 'In Focus' and 'Spotlight', the festival continues its two exciting categories this year, bringing cinematic treasures from France and Spain to the forefront

Red Lorry Film Festival is all set to take place on March 21 - 23 this year. Photo Courtesy: Red Lorry Film Festival

Following its highly successful inaugural run, Red Lorry Film Festival, India's international film festival, is all set to return this year with four new curated categories, as it takes place on March 21 - 23 this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Curated by BookMyShow, the festival is set to mesmerise cinephiles once more. This year’s festival lineup promises a breathtaking exploration of world cinema, with Red Lorry Film Festival: Take 2 in Mumbai and an exciting debut chapter, Red Lorry Film Festival: Parallel Verse, in one of India’s most movie-loving cities, Hyderabad. The second edition of Red Lorry Film Festival is brought to you by BookAChange, by BookMyShow Foundation, empowering emerging artists through the transformative power of cinema.

What makes this year’s festival truly special is its carefully curated categories, each filled with stories that are sure to make a lasting impact. The festival presents a dynamic lineup of over 120 titles that highlights its dedication to cinematic diversity and quality. As it takes centre stage, audiences can expect a remarkable selection of films, featuring a mix of critically acclaimed features, award-winning masterpieces and captivating stories from both established filmmakers and emerging talents.

In the ‘In Focus’ category, audiences can dive into thought-provoking stories such as ‘Winter in Sochko’, a hauntingly beautiful tale of resilience amidst a remote Arctic town; ‘Midas Man’, which explores the life of music impresario Brian Epstein and the rise of The Beatles; ‘Cold Wallet’, an edge-of-your-seat thriller delving into financial crimes in the digital age; ‘Sew Torn’, a thriller set around a drug deal gone bad; and ‘A World Apart’, a poignant exploration of human connections across different cultures.

The ‘Spotlight’ section illuminates bold narratives like the Canadian absurdist comedy-drama ‘Universal Language’, ‘Accidental Getaway Driver’, an electrifying crime thriller that wowed audiences at Sundance Film Festival, ‘Emanuelle’, a daring exploration of love, independence and self-discovery, ‘The Outrun’, an evocative adaptation of Amy Liptrot’s bestselling memoir and ‘The Last Showgirl’, a glittering tribute to the legacy of performers in London’s West End, with a stellar cast led by Pamela Anderson and Jamie Lee Curtis.

The festival continues its two exciting categories this year, bringing cinematic treasures from France and Spain to the forefront. ‘Rendezvous with French Cinema’, in partnership with the French Embassy, celebrates the best of French filmmaking with a captivating lineup. ‘Dog on Trial’ unravels an emotional courtroom drama centred on the bonds between humans and animals, exploring themes of loyalty, justice and compassion. ‘Filmlovers!’ is one that celebrates movie magic as memories, fiction and new discoveries intertwine while ‘Visiting Hours’ offers a deeply moving portrait of fleeting yet profound connections between strangers in a hospital waiting room, as ‘Meanwhile on Earth’ takes a surreal dive into the mundane and mysterious moments of life’s final journey. ‘Out of Control’ is a gripping exploration of love on the edge, where passion and obsession blur the lines of morality. Complementing these is ‘Six Jours’, a psychological thriller on riveting case chronicling an intense, high-stakes pursuit, shining a light on urgency, justice and determination. These films celebrate the artistic depth and storytelling finesse that French cinema is celebrated for.

Additionally, the ‘Timeless Tales’ category at Red Lorry Film Festival will pay homage to veteran French Auteurs with classics like ‘Au Revoir Les Enfants’, ‘The Wages of Fear’ and ‘Z’, offering audiences a chance to revisit French cinematic milestones on the big screen. Mathieu Béjot, new Attaché for Audiovisual, Cinema & Digital Content at the French Embassy in India, said, "Our collaboration with BookMyShow for Red Lorry Film Festival underscores our commitment to strengthening cultural and cinematic ties between France and India. The introduction of the ‘Rendezvous with French Cinema’ category of films supplementing the premium French titles BookMyShow has brought to Indian audiences year after year, not only brings a curated selection of contemporary and classic French films to Indian audiences but also fosters a deeper appreciation of France’s rich filmmaking heritage. From thought-provoking dramas to ground-breaking experimental narratives, the showcased films reflect the depth and diversity of French cinema and storytelling. Additionally, the inclusion of the three timeless classics - ‘Z’, ‘Au Revoir Les Enfants’ and ‘The Wages Of Fear’ pay tribute to the country’s cinematic legacy. This partnership is a testament to our shared vision of promoting cross-cultural dialogue through the power of cinema and we look forward to expanding these efforts in the years to come."

Similarly, ‘Hola Spain’, a vibrant collaboration with the Spanish Embassy, showcases the richness of Spanish cinematic storytelling. Titles featured in this category include Academy Award nominated musical drama, ‘Emilia Pérez’, a bold and captivating journey about identity and reinvention, blending drama, melody and visual spectacle into a seamless narrative. ‘MARCO, The Invented Truth’, is a psychological drama that dives deep into the complexities of human memory and perception, questioning the thin line between reality and imagination. ‘Ellipsis’ offers a poetic exploration of time and memory, weaving a tale of interconnected lives that traverse generations, while ‘Haunted Heart’, a romantic thriller, delves into the spectral beauty of love and loss, painting a haunting yet tender picture of human connections. ‘Checkmates’ follows the life of a school teacher as she loses her job after a traumatic divorce. Alfonso Herrero Corral, Counselor, Spanish Embassy in India, added, "The introduction of ‘Hola Spain’ at Red Lorry Film Festival marks a significant milestone in the cultural and cinematic exchange between Spain and India. Through this initiative with BookMyShow, we will continue to present a compelling selection of Spain’s most innovative films, offering Indian audiences a window into the creativity of Spanish storytelling. The Spanish Embassy is proud to be a part of this distinguished festival, furthering cultural connections and fostering meaningful conversations around cinema. We look forward to seeing these exceptional films resonate with Indian audiences."

Ashish Saksena, COO – Cinemas, BookMyShow and Festival Director of Red Lorry Film Festival, shared his thoughts, “At Red Lorry Film Festival, our mission has always been to honour the universal language of cinema and its power to unite audiences from all walks of life. The overwhelming response to our inaugural edition reflected India's deepening appreciation for global cinema. This year, as we debut the festival in Hyderabad and return to Mumbai with an even more exciting lineup, we are delighted to take cinephiles on a journey through a rich tapestry of stories and perspectives. More than just a film showcase, the festival is a tribute to storytelling and the transformative magic of the silver screen. Closely working with the French and Spanish embassies to bring notable content from their catalogue of brilliant films cements our continued effort to bring the best from across the world to our audiences.”

As the international festival expands its cinematic universe, cinephiles can now purchase their passes exclusively on BookMyShow, starting at just Rs. 750.