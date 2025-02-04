Each film offers a unique, compelling journey into diverse realms of emotion, identity and transformation

This edition of Red Lorry Film Festival is set to redefine the cinematic experience with an exclusive selection of MUBI titles. Photos Courtesy: Red Lorry Film Festival

Listen to this article Red Lorry Film Festival to showcase Oscar 2024 nominee ‘Emilia Perez’, ‘Queer’ and more x 00:00

The second edition of Red Lorry Film Festival, India’s international film festival curated by BookMyShow, called Red Lorry Film Festival: Take 2 in Mumbai and the exciting debut of Red Lorry Film Festival: Parallel Verse in Hyderabad, will take place from March 21-23.

ADVERTISEMENT

This edition of Red Lorry Film Festival is set to redefine the cinematic experience with an exclusive selection of MUBI titles, renowned for its curated and bold offerings, pushing the boundaries of storytelling like never before. Audiences will be treated to a trio of films that are making waves across the globe: the record-breaking ‘Emilia Perez’, the gripping ‘The Girl with the Needle’ and the bold, genre-defying ‘Queer’.

Each film offers a unique, compelling journey into diverse realms of emotion, identity and transformation. With their raw narratives and stunning direction, these MUBI gems will captivate, challenge and leave audiences eagerly awaiting more.

The cinematic world is abuzz as Jacques Audiard’s ‘Emilia Pérez’, the audacious and Spanish-language musical, cements its place in history with a groundbreaking 13 Academy Award nominations - the highest ever for a non-English language film and just one short of the all-time record. A blend of music, crime and drama, this French-made spectacle follows the story of a Mexican drug cartel leader navigating an extraordinary personal transformation. Featuring a powerhouse ensemble led by Zoe Saldaña, Selena Gomez and Karla Sofía Gascón, the film has captivated critics and audiences alike, riding an electrifying wave of awards season momentum. Adding to its historic triumphs, Karla Sofía Gascón becomes the first transgender woman ever nominated for an acting Academy Award, marking a watershed moment for inclusivity in Hollywood. The film’s incredible journey began at the Cannes Film Festival, where it garnered tremendous acclaim, clinching the prestigious Jury Prize and a rare joint Best Actress award for its stellar female leads—including Adriana Paz alongside Saldaña, Gomez and Gascón.

Another must-watch from the selection is the real-life period drama, 'The Girl with the Needle', a gripping narration that has earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Feature Film. The film’s hauntingly beautiful storytelling and performances have made it one of the most talked-about titles of the year, solidifying its place as a modern classic.

Among the standout selections is another thought-provoking title - Luca Guadagnino’s ‘Queer’, a historical romance drama set in 1940s Mexico City, starring Daniel Craig, nominated for Golden Globe’s Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama. Known for his evocative storytelling in ‘Call Me by Your Name’ and ‘Challengers’, Guadagnino brings his signature intensity and artistry to this adaptation of William S. Burroughs' novel. Praised for its raw emotional depth and fearless narrative, ‘Queer’ promises to be an unforgettable exploration of love, desire and self-destruction.

Ashish Saksena, COO - Cinemas, BookMyShow, said, “We are always looking to bring the best of global cinema to Indian audiences and our collaboration with MUBI to screen critically acclaimed titles like ‘Emilia Perez’, ‘The Girl with the Needle’ and ‘Queer’ is a testament to that vision. This showcase celebrates bold storytelling, artistic excellence and diverse narratives that push the boundaries of cinema. We are excited to offer cinephiles a chance to experience these powerful films on the big screen.”

With its stellar lineup of over 120 titles, Red Lorry Film Festival continues to elevate the cinematic experience for Indian audiences. The tickets are available exclusively on BookMyShow. The second edition of Red Lorry Film Festival is by BookAChange, by BookMyShow Foundation, empowering emerging artists through the transformative power of cinema.