Renowned Hindustani classical vocalist Pandit Prabhakar Karekar passes away in Mumbai

Renowned Hindustani classical vocalist Pandit Prabhakar Karekar has passed away in Mumbai following a brief illness, his family said on Thursday. He was 80.



Karekar breathed his last at his residence in Shivaji Park area here on Wednesday night, his family said in a statement.



Born in Goa, Karekar was known for his renditions like "Bolava Vithal Pahava Vithal" and "Vakratund Mahakay". He was admired as an outstanding vocalist and a very good teacher.

He was a graded artist on the All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan.

Karekar was trained under Pandit Suresh Haldankar, Pandit Jitendra Abhisheki and Pandit CR Vyas.

He had received several honours, including the Tansen Samman, Sangeet Natak Akademi award and Gomant Vibhushan award.

Karekar had also tried his hand at fusion music with Ornette Coleman and Sultan Khan.

He is survived by three sons.

