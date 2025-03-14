Sanam is known for its fresh take on Bollywood classics and chart-topping originals, has built a massive fanbase across age groups

Sanam had performed at R City in 2024, and this is their second performance there. Photo Courtesy: R City

Sanam to perform in Mumbai at R City on March 15

Indian band Sanam is all set to perform at Mumbai mall R City this weekend on March 15 from 7 pm.

Having delivered a spectacular performance at R City in 2024, Sanam band is all set to take the stage by storm again, promising an evening of soul-stirring melodies, high-energy beats, and a musical experience.



Rima Kirtikar, group chief marketing officer, R City said, “At R City, we are committed to curating world-class entertainment experiences that resonate with our diverse audience. Hosting Sanam once again underscores our dedication to providing Mumbai with unparalleled musical events.”



Sanam, known for its fresh take on Bollywood classics and chart-topping originals, has built a massive fanbase across age groups. Its music strikes a chord with everyone—from nostalgic retro lovers to youth seeking upbeat contemporary sounds. Fans can expect to relive the magic of Sanam’s biggest hits, including ‘Kya Hua Tera Wada’, ‘Gulabi Aankhen’, and ‘Lag Jaa Gale’, all set against the high-energy backdrop of R City’s buzzing atmosphere.



Music lovers can look forward to an unforgettable evening filled with euphoria, nostalgia, and the unparalleled excitement of a live Sanam performance.



With Sanam’s previous performance at R City being an unforgettable musical spectacle, this time promises to be equally fun if not more for fans of their music and people looking to do something this Holi weekend.

Where: R City Mall, Ghatkopar West

When: March 15

Time: 7 pm onwards