Breaking News
Mumbai court cautions Abu Azmi to exercise restraint during interviews
Woman held for 'honey-trapping' 74-year-old Delhi businessman
Akola Police return over 200 lost or stolen mobile phones to their owners
Nashik cops search for absconding accused, find lawyer's tip-off false
WAVES 2025 Global Summit to be held in Mumbai in May: CM
shot-button
Holi Holi
Home > Lifestyle News > Culture News > Article > Sanam to perform in Mumbai at R City on March 15

Sanam to perform in Mumbai at R City on March 15

Updated on: 14 March,2025 10:56 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Sanam is known for its fresh take on Bollywood classics and chart-topping originals, has built a massive fanbase across age groups

Sanam to perform in Mumbai at R City on March 15

Sanam had performed at R City in 2024, and this is their second performance there. Photo Courtesy: R City

Listen to this article
Sanam to perform in Mumbai at R City on March 15
x
00:00

Indian band Sanam is all set to perform at Mumbai mall R City this weekend on March 15 from 7 pm. 


Having delivered a spectacular performance at R City in 2024, Sanam band is all set to take the stage by storm again, promising an evening of soul-stirring melodies, high-energy beats, and a musical experience.
 
Rima Kirtikar, group chief marketing officer, R City said, “At R City, we are committed to curating world-class entertainment experiences that resonate with our diverse audience. Hosting Sanam once again underscores our dedication to providing Mumbai with unparalleled musical events.”
 
Sanam, known for its fresh take on Bollywood classics and chart-topping originals, has built a massive fanbase across age groups. Its music strikes a chord with everyone—from nostalgic retro lovers to youth seeking upbeat contemporary sounds. Fans can expect to relive the magic of Sanam’s biggest hits, including ‘Kya Hua Tera Wada’, ‘Gulabi Aankhen’, and ‘Lag Jaa Gale’, all set against the high-energy backdrop of R City’s buzzing atmosphere.
 
Music lovers can look forward to an unforgettable evening filled with euphoria, nostalgia, and the unparalleled excitement of a live Sanam performance.
 
With Sanam’s previous performance at R City being an unforgettable musical spectacle, this time promises to be equally fun if not more for fans of their music and people looking to do something this Holi weekend.


Where: R City Mall, Ghatkopar West 
When: March 15 
Time: 7 pm onwards


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Holi 2025 Holi celebrations holi Lifestyle news culture news indian music Mumbai music

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK