The renowned sand artist created the sculpture with help from students of his sand art institution who completed it on Puri Beach in Odisha as Virat Kohli turns 36 today

Virat Kohli turns 36 today on November 5. Photo Courtesy: AFP

Listen to this article Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates 5-foot high sculpture to celebrate Virat Kohli's birthday x 00:00

Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sand sculpture on the occasion of Indian batter Virat Kohli's birthday at Puri Beach in Odisha on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Virat Kohli turned 36 on November 5.

Sudarsan created a 5-foot-high sand sculpture of Virat Kohli using about 4 tons of sand. Students of his sand art institution joined in to complete the sculpture.

Speaking to ANI, the sand artist wished the ace cricketer on his 36th birthday.

"Today is Virat Kohli's 36th birthday and for which we have created a special sand sculpture to wish him. As an artist, we celebrated his birthday through the sand sculpture," Pattnaik said.



SEE PHOTOS: Virat Kohli and unbeaten 82-run knocks: A match made in heaven

With a stellar career spanning over 15 years, Virat Kohli has cemented his position as one of the greatest cricketers of all time. His impressive records and numerous awards are a testament to his dedication and hard work.

From the days of being a young, spike-haired prodigy who led India to an iconic ICC U19 World Cup title win at Kuala Lumpur to 2008, Virat has proven himself to be the epitome of consistency, hard work, top-level fitness, dedication, aggression and various other traits a top-class sportsperson would have.

Having won India some of its biggest matches and spearheaded some of the sport's remarkable run-chases, Virat has evolved from just a classy stroke player to something way more: A statistician's delight that keeps everyone dissecting and marvelling at his numbers and a symbol of what Indian cricket is in modern age: Aggressive, in-your-face, resilient, razor sharp technically, filled with trophies to the brim and most importantly, a brand that has elevated the sport of cricket to people and places unknown.

Right from his international debut in 2008, Virat has represented India in 118 matches, scoring 9,040 runs at an average of 47.83 with 29 centuries and 31 fifties to his name and a best score of 254*. He is the fourth-highest run-getter and century-maker for India in Tests.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.