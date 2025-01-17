Shailesh Lodha makes theatre debut with heartwarming tale 'Dad's Girlfriend' in Delhi

Known for his unmatched wit and charismatic screen presence, Shailesh Lodha's transition to theatre promises an experience unlike any other

Indian poet and actor, Shailesh Lodha, steps onto the stage for his grand theatre debut in 'Dad's Girlfriend'. Photo Courtesy: Special Arrangement

Indian poet and actor, Shailesh Lodha, steps onto the stage for his grand theatre debut in 'Dad's Girlfriend' on January 19 for an evening of laughter, love and rediscovery.

Directed by the visionary Atul Satya Koushik, this eagerly awaited production will premiere at Shri Ram Centre in Delhi.

Known for his unmatched wit and charismatic screen presence, Shailesh Lodha's transition to theatre promises an experience unlike any other. 'Dad's Girlfriend' weaves humor and emotion into an intricate tale of family, love, and second chances, striking a chord with audiences across generations.

At the heart of the story is Animesh, a renowned author, professor, and speaker, whose professional success masks the complexities of his personal life. His return to India to reconnect with his estranged daughter Diya and her husband Kanav sets the stage for an irresistible blend of sharp comedy and touching family moments. Kanav, a theatre enthusiast, finds himself hilariously navigating his larger-than-life father-in-law’s visit, resulting in comedic chaos.

The play takes an exciting turn with the entry of Avni – a devoted fan of Animesh who brings admiration, flirtation, and a dash of surprise into the household. Her frequent visits add fuel to Diya’s simmering jealousy, as Animesh juggles his role as a father, mentor, and unexpected object of affection.

Seasoned actors Anumeha Jain, Megha Mathur and Aman Bajpai are joining Shailesh Lodha on stage and this team of four is going to give one of the most enriching theatrical experiences to the audience.

"Dad's Girlfriend" is more than just a comedy. It offers a touching commentary on relationships in a fast-paced, digitally dominated world. Director Atul Satya Koushik shares, “This play highlights the delicate nuances of family bonds, the humorous conflicts that arise from generational gaps, and how love and laughter can mend even the most fractured relationships.”

Reflecting on his theatrical debut, Shailesh Lodha adds, “Stepping into theatre has been a long-time aspiration and the next creative challenge I want to give to myself. I am thrilled to start this new chapter with a play that not only entertains but also resonates emotionally with audiences. I am sure they will leave the theatre with joy and warmth in their hearts.”

Mark your calendars! Don’t miss the chance to witness Shailesh Lodha live on stage in “Dad's Girlfriend,” a production that promises laughter, love, and life lessons wrapped in an unforgettable evening of entertainment.

Date: January 19,

Time: 4 pm and 7 pm

Venue: Shri Ram Centre, New Delhi