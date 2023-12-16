Shelf-Life with Mid-Day: Penchant for reading led this South Mumbai bookseller to sell books

Mid-day Online’s fortnightly series Shelf Life discovers a bookshop located in the heart of South Mumbai housing more than 50,000 books, which is a must-visit

Damji Nissar established the Ashish Book Centre in 1999. Before this, he worked at another bookstore as a salesperson from 1980. Photo Courtesy: Aakanksha Ahire

His innate love for reading led him to establish a bookshop in the heart of South Mumbai. Damji Nissar, a 60-year-old bibliophile, has been into book trading for the past 24 years. His shop located near CST railway station is home to all voracious readers.