Ahead of their Sunburn Arena India tour performance in Mumbai, mid-day.com spoke to Dimitri Vegas, one half of the Belgian duo about evolution of their music and their new album 'Rewind + Repeat'

The Belgian brother DJ duo all set to perform in India as a part of their Sunburn India tour. Photo Courtesy: Sunburn Arena

Listen to this article 'Shows in Mumbai are just wild': Dimitri Vegas-Like Mike ahead of Mumbai Sunburn Arena concert x 00:00

If you have been hooked to Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike's latest single 'She Knows', then you know you are not alone. With a touch of the 90s and Akon, it takes you back in time and that is what they are bringing to this tour. With the Belgian brother DJ duo all set to perform in India as a part of the 17th edition of Sunburn with the Sunburn Arena tour tonight in Mumbai at the MMRDA grounds in Bandra, you know it is going to be nothing short of a party.

Especially because, Dimitri Vegas says it is going to be a different kind of set that will showcase their work like you have never seen before. "We are now really going back to our 90s roots, infusing early Rave, Trance, Hardcore and Hard Techno sounds – reinventing who we are as DVLM today."

Visiting India almost every year over the years, this is familiar territory for them, so it is no wonder that they love performing in Mumbai. With such mutual love, mid-day.com spoke to Dimitri Vegas, one half of the duo, to learn more about their upcoming tour, evolution of their music and their latest music.

Here are edited excerpts:

How does it feel to be back in India and perform again?

We always try to make a tour in India happen every year. Some of our most dedicated fans are from India so we are always super pumped to be back in the country.

When was the last time you were here? What have you planned to play for your Indian fans?

It was just under a year ago when we last played in the country. Since then we have released a lot of new music, and ahead of this show, have been working on a bunch of new edits which fans are going to love.

You have been making music for more than 20 years now, how has your sound and electronic music evolved in all these years?

From the big EDM boom shifting the musical landscape in music charts around the world, to the current thirst for more underground sounds capturing the attention of major acts and labels, dance music continues to grow in new and exciting ways. We are now really going back to our 90s roots, infusing early Rave, Trance, Hardcore and Hard Techno sounds – reinventing who we are as DVLM today.

How was the Covid-19 pandemic? Were you both making music during that time?

Being in the studio was a large part of my activity during the lockdown, but I also spent a time writing for some film projects and putting a lot of work into my acting.

Which is your favourite Indian city to perform in?

Every city has a different vibe so it’s hard to compare them side by side, but Mumbai has always been a fun place to tour and the shows here are just wild. Indian fans are some of the most dedicated crowds in the world so it is always an amazing experience when we come to party with them.

What do you like most about Mumbai?

Every time we’ve visited Mumbai the welcome from the people and the fans is something that is very special. It’s a truly amazing city to spend time in.

Have any Indian sounds caught your attention? Are you planning using them in your music?

We have definitely been excited by the local sounds we hear in the country. We are always looking for new ideas to bring into our music. We have nothing planned yet, it would be a lot of fun to do something with Indian musicians.

What are you currently working on and what can fans expect?

Yeah, it’s mad! Our recent single ‘She Knows’ with David Guetta, Afro Bros and Akon was the first single from the album, 'Rewind + Repeat', and received such strong support, we are looking forward to the reaction of fans to the full album.