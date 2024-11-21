Ahead of the Singaporean-Indian’s ‘Kumarsutra’ India tour and his Mumbai performance, comedian Kumar talks to mid-day.com about all things comedy in Singapore and around the world. He also delves into the evolution of the acceptance of cross-dressing, and even coming out, but not without reminding people why comedy shows should be all about fun

Kumar will be performing at the NCPA in Mumbai on November 21. Photo Courtesy: Special Arrangement

If your social media feed is filled with comedy clips, you are bound to chance upon Singaporean comedian Kumarason Chinnadurai, popularly known as Kumar, with his funny jokes that open you to a whole world of being in Singapore. While being hilarious is natural, it is his ability to tell risque jokes unabashedly that makes the Singaporean, who has roots in Chennai, absolutely unique, while still retaining the essence of his set. The best part is that everything fans are going to see is going to be new because he hasn’t been to India for a long time.

In India, and more particularly Mumbai this November, the comedian will be performing at NCPA on November 21 as a part of his ‘Kumarsutra India’ tour.

Incidentally, Kumar, whose career in comedy and live entertainment started in 1992, will be visiting India for the first time in over 20 years; the fact that it is a performance, makes it even better but not without being bolder than he was almost 30 years ago. “My father strictly and religiously disconnected me with India. Coming to India is like going back to motherland, which it is good to go back to because you get to touch base without your own mother.” It is also why Kumar adds, “People can expect a lot of raunchy and relatable stuff and just come with an open mind.”

However, telling controversial jokes comes with their own sets of challenges because while many may like it, there are quite a few who may find it hurtful or offensive. So, what does he say to such people? In typical fashion, Kumar shares, “If people find jokes at comedy shows offensive, they shouldn’t even come because we all laugh together and laugh at each other. If you cannot handle that, then stay at home and watch Netflix and Amazon Prime.

Using an interesting mix of risque jokes, cross-dressing, along with song and dance on stage, Kumar has been entertaining audiences the world over. With such a delightful mix of expecting something new every time, the formula for which has been simple for the comedian. Kumar explains, “You have to laugh at yourself first and then you can laugh at others. You don’t laugh at the expense of others because it is really not nice.”

In the same amount of time, it is not only the Singaporean who has evolved as a comedian but also the people of Singapore who have learned to enjoy comedy now more than before. The comedian adds, “Comedy is evolving a lot in Singapore. People want to go for comedy shows more because everyone wants to laugh because of depression, and everyone has mental health issues, getting out of Covid and even work pressure. People want a good laugh.”

Beyond comedy, Kumar has also been cross-dressing for a very long time, and even came out to the world as gay, a little over a decade ago. While cross-dressing isn’t new, and neither is coming out, for at least some people, around the world, India has had a tumultuous relationship with the LGBTQIA+ but even that has slowly improved over the last decade if not more. It is no different around the world. Being a part of the entertainment industry, cross-dressing has also seen an evolution, which Kumar believes has been seen around the world. He explains, “I don’t know if cross-dressing is more acceptable now, but I think cross-dressing is more tolerated now. Every other family has a gay person or person from the LGBTQIA+ community. The tolerance level now is higher, so people really like it. People like to watch a man in a dress especially if you are really beautiful. So, I think it is more accepted now and that is why it is not an issue anymore.”

Dressed in all kinds of shimmering gold or pink hues among other colours, it is hard to believe that the Indian-origin comedian doesn’t choose his costumes, but it seems like Kumar is naturally fashionable, which means that anything picked up looks good. Kumar shares, “I don’t have a personal costume because I wear whatever is available. Initially, when my big shows used to happen, I used to do it but for my standup comedy shows, I just pick anything from my wardrobe – whatever is available – short dress or long dress.”

While cross-dressing is still acceptable, it is often difficult for many entertainers to tell their fans for the fear of losing the latter or simply facing backlash. With that in mind, Kumar believes coming out depends on what career you are in. The comedian adds, “I feel that if you are in the corporate world, people don’t want to come out because they are scared of discrimination and remarks given to them. For me, since I am in standup, I believe people need to know because I am tired of people asking me – are you married? or do you have children? I have dogs, which is good enough for me.”

It is simply because Kumar started his career in 1992. At the time, the comedian says it would have been difficult to come out. “Even my family didn’t know. My father thought I was a prostitute, and it was tough coming out. Now, I think it is easier to come out because it is well-accepted, and everybody is well-travelled, and everything is on social media. The world now knows that people are creative, and you can benefit from them,” the comedian concludes. While preparing to not only make people laugh in India, he is also eager to visit his roots in Chennai after his Mumbai or Delhi show, and most of all enjoy vegetarian food here, which the comedian believes is delicious.

When: November 21

Where: Tata Theatre, NCPA

Price: Rs 1,500 onwards

Tickets: bookmyshow.com